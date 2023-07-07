Culture Re-View: Farewell Boris Johnson on Tell The Truth Day





July 7, 2022: Farewell, Boris Johnson. And good riddance, especially on the day of the truth

Congratulations on reaching the 188th day of the year. And what a day, because a lot happened on July 7 in the history of pop culture. Harry Houdini managed to go wild underwater in a record 57 seconds in 1912. Well done. The Chillicothe Baking Company of Chillicothe, Missouri, has taken the biggest step forward in the baking industry since bread was packaged sliced ​​bread in 1928. There was the Roswell Incident in 1947, with the reported crash of an alien spacecraft near Roswell, New Mexico. And everyone who watched X files knows how crucial this moment was. The 10 james bond movie, The Spy Who Loved Me premiered in London in 1977 and who could forget that opening sequence with the Union Jack parachute? But while we here at Euronews Culture love our renegade magicians, bread, UFOs and Martini-soaked spies, something trumps them all. On this day, exactly a year ago, British Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned after many party members finally came to their senses and expressed their lack of faith in him. And considering its tell the truth day (seriously, we wouldn’t lie to you, today of every day), we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to look back on that joyous day when one of Europe’s most rightly maligned and scandal-ridden leaders 21st century has seen its ineptitude, its semi-consistent Bullingdon bluster, its ethics-dodging antics, its empathetic rhetoric and politics, the lies of Patygate, as well as its more than tenuous overall relationship with the truth, come back to bite it in the proverbial. True, Johnson remained in office in a caretaker role until Liz Truss was appointed Prime Minister on September 6, 2022 (the less said about her, the better), but today is the day to remember the most memorable comments and best jokes when Johnson stepped down. Well, absolutely. Even the Downing Street cat couldn’t take it anymore. The human equivalent of an unmade bed, ladies and gentlemen. “It’s the breaks.” Poetry. Pure demented poetry. See you soon, farewell… It’s still painful to watch. (Remember when everyone thought she was incompetent? That makes you think…) Accurate. The terrifying fall of House Atreides to the putrid Harkonnens was less distressing than this waxwork. Any ‘Dune’ fans in the house? No? Nevermind. This one hasn’t aged well… Here we have it. It should also be noted that July 7 is also World Forgiveness Day. Well, do your best, but for now we have not forgotten and we certainly have not forgiven the mess that this the catastrophic prime minister left Britain in. And even though he was recently banished from the back seats and grilled by some of his Tory enemies on the Liaison Committee, we have a sickening feeling that we haven’t heard the last of Pfeffel Johnson’s Alexander Boris.

