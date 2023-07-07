Indonesia is key to Australia’s regional vision

Were a world away from Indonesia occupying the place it had in Australia’s strategic imagination around 1995. Keating-era mythologies about the pre-eminence of partnership froze into platitudes. But Australia has moved a long way from that era.

Indonesia will remain a China hedger even as Australia increasingly becomes the balancer.

For Indonesians, evidence of our divergence is evident in Canberras’ hardening of views on China, the intention to project force further and decisive steps to strengthen the Americas’ balancing role in the region. .

A cold acknowledgment has taken hold on both sides of the Torres Strait that Indonesia will remain a China hedger even as Australia increasingly becomes the balancer.

The differences in our regional strategies are not only tactical. They are epistemic.

Indonesia is wary of China. But he does not see China as an existential threat. Overall, and despite its resistance to Beijing in its territorial dispute over the Natuna Islands, Jakarta sees US-China competition rather than Chinese unilateralism as the root of regional instability.

As a result, US-rooted minilateral coalitions such as the Quad and AUKUS are more often seen as contributing to the polarization of the region.

Strategic returns

Many in Australia would gladly settle for a version of benign coexistence with Indonesia that allows the two countries to agree to disagree and continue their respective businesses. The high bar for bilateral success is often presented as Indonesia’s tolerance (with reservations) for Australia’s quest for nuclear-powered submarines.

It’s tempting to think of Australia’s Indonesian diplomacy as the political premium we pay to continue balancing China elsewhere in the region.

Critics point to India and China’s strategic congruence with the US or the Philippines’ status as a US ally and its geography at the frontline of a potential flashpoint with Taiwan as why these countries now offer more attractive strategic returns to Australia.

In contrast, Indonesia’s strategic value to Australia is often only narrowly defined: in terms of the need to maintain maritime security and stable relations with the nation framing our northern approaches.

But ignoring Indonesia’s wider strategic value to Australia would be a mistake for several reasons.

On the one hand, it obscures how Indonesia itself has changed under Jokowi. The country has historically fallen far short of its potential as a great power. But Jokowi, aided by his impressive foreign minister Retno Marsudi, has been a surprisingly militant leader on the world stage in recent years. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a candidate to replace Jokowi in 2024, has also played an unusual international role.

Indonesia has begun to fill the diplomatic vacuum in a region that is if not entirely China-centric, at least increasingly post-American. Data from the Lowy Institute Asia Power Index shows that China, Japan and Indonesia each lead the United States with a higher pace of high-level regional diplomatic activity.

Retno is leading the international response to the Myanmar crisis, the region’s most protracted diplomatic and humanitarian standoff. But Indonesia’s role is not limited to Southeast Asia.

Jokowi notably held the G20 together in Bali last year by building consensus on the adverse effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through a diplomatic coup, given the divisions between the world’s most important economies. . He also deserves credit for beginning to defuse US-China tensions by facilitating G20 talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

Indonesia, in other words, is not just relevant to Australia because it is close to us. It is relevant because it has growing global influence. It may not be the most aligned country for Australia. But on the basis of his weight alone, there are good reasons why his position on a range of issues should matter so much to one of our key strategic partners.

Continuity in outlook

In a bazaar world order, we will need friends like Indonesia as much as we need India, both leaders of the disparate but increasingly salient Global South. And unlike the notoriously yo-yo swings of Philippine foreign policy that blow hot and cold on its alliance with the United States, we can at least count on a modicum of continuity in Indonesia’s approach to the world.

As the late Allan Gyngell liked to say, statecraft is the art of managing differences between states, so that our country always has options. Developing a broader joint program with Indonesia will help us create space and more options.

Australia would be well advised to see the broader strategic significance of the two offers made by Jokowi this week: on lithium and visas.

Indonesia is asking for our support for the nascent electric vehicle industry in Indonesia by getting lithium from Australia. This would begin to unlock greater economic complementarity which is curiously lacking between our two economies. It would also fit with efforts to diversify the supply of Australian commodities through a China plus one strategy.

The second initiative, on visas, aims to ease requirements for Indonesians traveling to Australia. The personal ties between the leaders of the two governments are important in managing differences. But so will sustained engagement between peoples.

Indonesian officials at the highest levels see promise in Foreign Secretary Penny Wong’s articulation of Australia’s search for a strategic balance balancing our deterrence goals with restoring regional partnerships outside of the alliance framework. American.

Jakarta is very willing to work with this Australian dichotomy. So shall we be.