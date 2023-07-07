Keep the Blade Clean: Xi Jinping Corruption Investigators Focus on Themselves

For 10 years, Xi Jinping has deployed the internal watchdogs of the Chinese Communist Parties to root out political betrayal and corruption in nearly every facet of Chinese administration. Now these deeply feared investigators are unleashed on a new target: themselves.

According to official announcements and academic analysis, at least 20 officials from China’s powerful anti-corruption units, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, have been investigated this year.

The tally of cases over the past six months is higher than the annual total for any year since 2014, at the height of Xi’s anti-corruption crusade.

Alex Payette, chief executive of Cercius Group, a consultancy specializing in elite Chinese politics, said while many cases were low-key and not focused on leadership, scrutiny within the anti-corruption apparatus had become very intense.

They are moving to a different phase of cracking down on corruption…trying to keep the blade clean, he said.

In January, just months into his third five-year term as CCP leader, Xi issued another warning to senior CCDI officials about their conduct. China, he told them, will only become strong if the party maintains its strength.

Corrupt officials who show no signs of restraint must be punished. Corruption that involves both political and economic elements must be resolutely investigated and dealt with, Xi said, according to state media.

Under Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, anti-corruption crackdowns have served the dual purpose of rooting out endemic corruption in the country’s administration and weeding out political rivals.

However, while there is no doubt that there has been an increase in cases targeting investigators themselves, there does not appear to be evidence that any particular clique or political faction is being targeted, said Andrew Wedeman , a Chinese corruption expert at Georgia State University.

Instead, the internal review more likely reflected the chronic and endless nature of China’s corruption problem, despite the fight against corruption being one of Xi’s signature policies, Wedeman said.

You would think with all the sound and fury…everyone would be paralyzed, terrified. Of course, they weren’t paralyzed, he said.

The list of anti-corruption officials who have been investigated by the CCDI and NSC this year spans a wide range of China’s state apparatus, involving members of public security bureaus, government departments regional governments, financial institutions, universities and party committees at the provincial level. It covers the country’s geography, from the southwestern megacity of Chongqing to Inner Mongolia.

Among them, Hao Zongqiang, deputy head of the CCDI propaganda department; Liu Weihong, party secretary of anti-corruption agencies of Guangdong Open University; Zhou Peibin, CCDI Team Leader at Shanxi Provincial Public Security Bureau; Yin Xueru, Deputy Secretary of the CCDI of Ningxia Province; and Wang Xuefeng, deputy director of the Hebei People’s Congress.

Experts differ on the root causes of corruption in China. Some say corruption is dominated by links between the political and business elite, while others say it is widespread in society, with low-paid officials soliciting bribes.

Since 2012, the corruption crackdown has ensnared at least 4.7 million lower-ranking officials, or flies, as well as thousands of high-ranking tigers, state media reported. The CCP has nearly 100 million members.

The targeting of CCDI officials shows the campaign may now be entering an advanced stage, said Lynette Ong of the University of Toronto.

It’s too early to speculate if this heralds the end of the campaign, but it certainly seems like a milestone, she said.

Ong pointed out that over the past decade, the focus of CCDIs has shifted from local officials to provincial and central government officials, and from the periphery sectors to the center.

In recent years, its focus has broadened to include officials and executives in sectors Xi considers particularly important to national security and economic stability, including finance, energy, technology and defense.

Yuen Yuen Ang, a China expert at Johns Hopkins University, said Xi’s solution to China’s historic cycles of growth and decline appeared to be to fight perpetual corruption.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is who will guard the goalkeepers? The inward turn of the campaign reflects this, she added.