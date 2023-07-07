Politics
Keep the Blade Clean: Xi Jinping Corruption Investigators Focus on Themselves
Receive free updates on Chinese corruption
Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest Chinese corruption news every morning.
For 10 years, Xi Jinping has deployed the internal watchdogs of the Chinese Communist Parties to root out political betrayal and corruption in nearly every facet of Chinese administration. Now these deeply feared investigators are unleashed on a new target: themselves.
According to official announcements and academic analysis, at least 20 officials from China’s powerful anti-corruption units, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, have been investigated this year.
The tally of cases over the past six months is higher than the annual total for any year since 2014, at the height of Xi’s anti-corruption crusade.
Alex Payette, chief executive of Cercius Group, a consultancy specializing in elite Chinese politics, said while many cases were low-key and not focused on leadership, scrutiny within the anti-corruption apparatus had become very intense.
They are moving to a different phase of cracking down on corruption…trying to keep the blade clean, he said.
In January, just months into his third five-year term as CCP leader, Xi issued another warning to senior CCDI officials about their conduct. China, he told them, will only become strong if the party maintains its strength.
Corrupt officials who show no signs of restraint must be punished. Corruption that involves both political and economic elements must be resolutely investigated and dealt with, Xi said, according to state media.
Under Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, anti-corruption crackdowns have served the dual purpose of rooting out endemic corruption in the country’s administration and weeding out political rivals.
However, while there is no doubt that there has been an increase in cases targeting investigators themselves, there does not appear to be evidence that any particular clique or political faction is being targeted, said Andrew Wedeman , a Chinese corruption expert at Georgia State University.
Instead, the internal review more likely reflected the chronic and endless nature of China’s corruption problem, despite the fight against corruption being one of Xi’s signature policies, Wedeman said.
You would think with all the sound and fury…everyone would be paralyzed, terrified. Of course, they weren’t paralyzed, he said.
The list of anti-corruption officials who have been investigated by the CCDI and NSC this year spans a wide range of China’s state apparatus, involving members of public security bureaus, government departments regional governments, financial institutions, universities and party committees at the provincial level. It covers the country’s geography, from the southwestern megacity of Chongqing to Inner Mongolia.
Among them, Hao Zongqiang, deputy head of the CCDI propaganda department; Liu Weihong, party secretary of anti-corruption agencies of Guangdong Open University; Zhou Peibin, CCDI Team Leader at Shanxi Provincial Public Security Bureau; Yin Xueru, Deputy Secretary of the CCDI of Ningxia Province; and Wang Xuefeng, deputy director of the Hebei People’s Congress.
Experts differ on the root causes of corruption in China. Some say corruption is dominated by links between the political and business elite, while others say it is widespread in society, with low-paid officials soliciting bribes.
Since 2012, the corruption crackdown has ensnared at least 4.7 million lower-ranking officials, or flies, as well as thousands of high-ranking tigers, state media reported. The CCP has nearly 100 million members.
The targeting of CCDI officials shows the campaign may now be entering an advanced stage, said Lynette Ong of the University of Toronto.
It’s too early to speculate if this heralds the end of the campaign, but it certainly seems like a milestone, she said.
Ong pointed out that over the past decade, the focus of CCDIs has shifted from local officials to provincial and central government officials, and from the periphery sectors to the center.
In recent years, its focus has broadened to include officials and executives in sectors Xi considers particularly important to national security and economic stability, including finance, energy, technology and defense.
Yuen Yuen Ang, a China expert at Johns Hopkins University, said Xi’s solution to China’s historic cycles of growth and decline appeared to be to fight perpetual corruption.
Perhaps the biggest challenge is who will guard the goalkeepers? The inward turn of the campaign reflects this, she added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2bdcb7ff-facb-43f2-aa75-f0fba1ec0759
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Keep the Blade Clean: Xi Jinping Corruption Investigators Focus on Themselves
- Ryan Murphy threatens to sue WGA strike captain – The Hollywood Reporter
- Indonesia is key to Australia’s regional vision
- Ryan Murphy threatens to sue WGA strike captain – The Hollywood Reporter
- UNI wrestling: Wyatt Voelker wins U20 Pan American title
- Syky prepares digital fashion designers for a $68 million branding opportunity
- care for skin
- Culture Re-View: Farewell Boris Johnson on Tell The Truth Day
- Ryan Murphy threatens to sue WGA strike captain – The Hollywood Reporter
- American tennis player Jenson Brooksby denies any allegations after provisional suspension
- Bollywood actress Divya Khosla kumar, mother of Anita, has died…
- Jokowi says Papua New Guinea interested in Indonesia’s downstream industry