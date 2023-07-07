Politics
Turkey and Sweden fail to end their NATO membership stalemate. Their leaders will try WPXI again on Monday
BRUSSELS — (AP) Sweden and Turkey have made some progress in talks aimed at overcoming opposition from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan objections to the Nordic country joining NATObut gaps remain in their positions and their leaders will meet next week to discuss them, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.
NATO had hoped that the problems would be resolved before its July 11-12 summit in Lithuania. The entry of Sweden would be a symbolically strong moment and the last indication that Russia’s War in Ukraine encourages countries to join the alliance. These hopes were almost dashed.
Stoltenberg told reporters after the meeting that he, Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson would hold talks in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Monday on the eve of the summit in a bid to bridge the gap we still see.
We all agree that we have made good progress. We all agreed that Sweden’s full membership is in the security interests of all allies, and we all want to conclude this process as soon as possible, Stoltenberg said.
But he added: There are unresolved issues. We come to them now. Well, work on it over the weekend.”
Fearing for their safety, Sweden and neighboring Finland ended their longstanding policy of military non-alignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and applied to join NATO.
Only Turkey and Hungary delayed Sweden’s accession. The other 29 allies, Stoltenberg and Sweden, have all said the country has done enough to meet Turkey’s demands. Sweden changed its constitution, modified its anti-terrorism laws and lifted an arms embargo against Turkey, among other concessions.
But Turkey accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups Ankara says pose a security threat, including Kurdish militant groups and those associated with a 2016 coup attempt. need the unanimous approval of all 31 members to expand.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has acknowledged the changes to Sweden’s anti-terrorism laws and the lifting of arms restrictions.
However, legislative changes must now be reflected in practice, he said. He also deplored a series of protests that took place in Sweden.
In a new development just before the meeting, a Turkish man was found guilty in Sweden of attempted aggravated extortion, possession of weapons and attempted financing of terrorism, saying he was acting on behalf of the banned the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.
Stockholm District Court sentenced Yahya Gngr to a total of 4 years in prison for the crimes, after which he would be expelled from Sweden and banned from returning. It was the first time a Swedish court had convicted someone of terrorist party financing, Judge Mans Wigen said.
Also known as the PKK, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party has been waging an insurgency in southeastern Turkey since 1984 and is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. It is unclear whether the Swedish legal action would have an impact on Erdogan’s thinking.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm, who described Thursday’s meeting as very positive, said the court’s conviction is indeed very important, as it shows that we take the safety of those with disabilities very seriously. concerns about the activities of the PKK.
Hungary is also delaying the approval of Sweden’s candidacy, but has never clearly expressed its concerns publicly. NATO officials expect Hungary to follow suit once Turkey lifts its objections.
At a European Union summit last week, Kristersson said he had spoken to the Hungarian prime minister twice Victor Orbn and “both times he confirmed that Hungary would not delay”.
Turkey is another matter. A Quran-burning protest, in which the media vastly outnumbered participants, outside a mosque in Stockholm has fueled tensions. Police allowed the protest, citing freedom of speech, after a court overturned a ban on a similar burning of the Muslim holy book.
Erdogan slammed Sweden last week for allowing the protest. Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk condemned what he called a vile attack on our sacred values, carried out in the name of so-called freedom of expression.
“The Quran burning incident that took place on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday is an indication of the justification of our reservations (about Sweden), Akturk said, according to the state agency Anadolu.
Beyond the latest incidents, Erdogan railed against Sweden while campaigning for the May elections, and NATO officials expected him to back down after his re-election. Erdogan is also looking for upgraded F-16 fighter jets in the United States, but Biden has suggested that Sweden’s membership be approved first.
When asked if it was clear to him what Turkey really wants from Sweden, Stoltenberg replied: I understand what President Erdogan is asking. We met many times and discussed in detail.
___
Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.
