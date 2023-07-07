Meeting Papuan children, President Jokowi gives math quiz with bike prizes





President Joko Widodo met with Papuan students at Cendrawasih Ballroom, Swiss-Belhotel, Jayapura City, Papua Province on Friday, July 7, 2023. On this occasion, President Jokowi gave a math quiz with a bicycle prize . “I want to test children’s ability to count. Later, Professor Yohanes will be the judge. I see very smart kids,” the president said. “Yes right away, who can answer I’m giving a bike. But I haven’t brought my bike, I’ll send it later, maybe tomorrow or Monday, I can get here because Mr. President doesn’t bring not his bike, I just remembered from last night. The price is a bike but it will be sent to Membra (Memberamo Raya), Biak, Sorong, just send it directly,” he said. added. The students present also seemed very enthusiastic to answer the questions posed by President Jokowi. President Jokowi then asked a number of calculation questions, ranging from addition, subtraction, multiplication to division. “1,800 plus 2,100? asked the president. “3,900,” replied a child. “Wow, that’s really fast, a bike is good. Alright, prof, huh?” “Another addition, 12,389 plus 33,238? asked the president. “45,627,” replied a child. “You are not coming, why are you coming back? Keep earning later, you already have a bike. It’s so smart. Will be repeated again. What is his first name?” asked the president. “José,” replied the son. “José won’t go first, after that it’s still very fast, I’ll ask precisely, I have a bike,” said the president accompanied by laughter from everyone present. According to Professor Yohanes Surya, these children previously did not know how to count. However, after participating in a program to learn to count using the “Gasing” method (easy, fun, fun) initiated by Professor Yohanes Surya, these children were able to count quickly. “So these kids were actually trained for two weeks from when they couldn’t count, those two weeks were already able to count,” Professor Yohanes said. At the end of the meeting, a child named Carmelita asked if little President Jokowi liked learning math. President Jokowi also replied that he was very fond of mathematics. “I really like that, you can ask for any mathematical calculation, but now it’s old, I forget. In the past, as far as I can remember, the mathematician Mr. President got 9. In the past, Mr. President, SD was also the winner, college was not the winner, SMA was still the winner. School champions, you know, not class champions,” said President Jokowi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/jumpa-anak-anak-papua-presiden-jokowi-berikan-kuis-matematika-berhadiah-sepeda/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos