Zelensky set to meet Erdogan of Türkiye as Ukraine pushes NATO goals





Friday’s leaders’ talks mark Ukraine’s latest attempt to join NATO and secure more allies in its war against Russia and are expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and the NATO summit next week.

This photo taken and released by Ukraine’s presidential press service on August 18, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shaking hands with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv . Photo: AFP

PRAGUE — President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in the latest leg of a tour aimed at pushing forward Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from from his allies. The talks in Istanbul come on the eve of the 500th day since the Russian invasion, with Zelensky admitting that a widely expected Ukrainian counter-offensive was progressing slowly. “But nevertheless, we are moving forward, we are not retreating, like the Russians,” Zelensky told reporters. “We now have the initiative.” Talks with Erdogan, a major broker in the conflict, are expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week’s NATO summit. Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to greenlight Sweden’s NATO membership ahead of the July 11-12 meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Trkiye is blocking Sweden’s bid over a long-running dispute over Stockholm’s perceived lax attitude towards suspected Kurdish activists living in the Nordic country. Zelensky is seeking NATO membership for his own country, which has been battling a Russian invasion since February 2022, and said he wanted the summit to result in an “invitation” to join the bloc. Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend a United Nations-Turkish-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine was allowed to ship grain to world markets during the war. The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal. Erdogan tried to leverage good working relations with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war. Trkiye organized the first two rounds of peace talks and pushed for more talks. Before heading to Prague on Thursday, Zelensky traveled to Sofia to discuss arms supplies with Bulgaria, a major backer and ammunition producer. CLUSTER BOMBS In Washington, US media reported that the Pentagon was preparing a new weapons and ammunition package that could include controversial cluster bombs. The weapons, rockets that scatter several small explosives over a wide radius, have previously been used by Russian and Ukrainian forces during the war. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted that he had spoken by phone to US Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. The two “talked about new projects related to the supply of various types of ammunition. Stay tuned for good news,” Reznikov wrote. But human rights groups have condemned the plan, saying the bombs may fail to explode and remain in place for years, threatening civilians. PRIGOZHIN ‘NOT IN BELARUS’ In Russia, the Kremlin criticized Zelensky’s visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to “drag” other countries into the war. Meanwhile, the mystery deepens as to the fate of Wagnerian leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, after his short-lived mutiny collapsed. Originally, Prigozhin was said to have been exiled to Belarus. But Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who brokered a deal to end the revolt, said on Thursday the Wagner leader was not in his country. “As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg… He is not in Belarus,” Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk. Lukashenko said he knew “for sure” that Prigozhin was free. Lukashenko also said Wagner’s mercenaries had yet to establish a base in Belarus, despite an offer from the Kremlin to participants in the attempted mutiny to relocate. “THE CEILING STARTED TO FALL” On Thursday, Russian missiles fell on Lviv, killing at least five people, the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the Russian invasion, the city’s mayor said. The Russian Defense Ministry said its long-range precision strikes overnight hit all designated targets, but did not specifically mention Lviv. Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram that the missiles hit a residential building and destroyed its upper floors. At least 37 people were injured, including a child, officials said. UNESCO said the missiles also hit a building in the buffer zone of Lviv’s historic center, calling it a violation of the World Heritage Convention. Rescuers worked to reach those still trapped in the bombed-out residential building, and AFP footage showed rescuers clearing rubble and wood from the gutted first floor. “I woke up from the first explosion, but we didn’t have time to leave the apartment,” says Olya, 37. “There was a second explosion, the ceiling started falling, my mother was immediately hit,” she said. She said her mother and neighbors died in the attack. “At this point, it looks like I was the only one who survived from the fourth floor. It’s a miracle,” she said.

