Trump News Today: Trump’s bizarre 2020 Oval Office meeting is the focus of special counsel questions

The team investigating Donald Trump, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, said its continued focus was on a 2020 Oval Office meeting during the final days of his administration, it has been reported.

According to CNN, investigators interviewed several witnesses about the bizarre Oval Office meeting that involved former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. The investigation has been going on for several months.

Nearly a month after Donald Trump was arraigned on the 38-count federal indictment he and his longtime aide Walt Nauta face for allegedly illegally withholding national defense information and obstructed justice, the president’s former co-defendant has pleaded not guilty to charges of helping Mr. Trump conceal classified documents from the government.

Mr. Nauta, a retired Navy chief petty officer who served as Mr. Trump’s White House valet before following him to Florida after the end of the Trump administration, is himself accused of a single count of making a false statement to federal investigators.

Surveillance footage from the Mar-a-Lago estate reportedly showed dozens of boxes had been moved in the days before Justice Department investigators visited to retrieve the records.

Former Trump supporter jailed for role on Jan. 6 says she's been brainwashed: It's a cult

Pam Hemphill, who was sentenced to two months in federal prison for her involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, says she was brainwashed.

In an interview with CNN, the 70-year-old said she was part of the Trump cult.

Earlier, Ms. Hemphill, the self-proclaimed citizen journalist said you don’t see it as a cult when you’re in it. She told the Daily Beast. You don’t recognize it.

Maroosha Muzaffar7 July 2023 07:03

1688707790Chris Christie says Trump took secret documents so he could keep pretending he was president

Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump kept classified documents after leaving the White House because he wanted to continue feeling like a president.

In an interview with CNN, Mr. Christie said the actions of past presidents were driven purely by ego.

He said Mr Trump aspired to maintain the facade of being president. Look what I still have, look what I still know, he said, referring to Mr. Trump’s retention of classified documents.

I think he couldn’t and still can’t to this day come to terms with the fact that he’s the only person outside the state of Delaware to ever lose to Joe Biden, and he wants to pretend he’s still president.

He wanted to keep pretending he was president and showing these things to people and saying, look what I still have, look what I still know, Mr Christie added.

Maroosha Muzaffar7 July 2023 06:29

1688706900Pence mocked for saying I don’t really buy into the rich who have to pay their fair share

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been mocked for saying the quiet part about taxing the rich out loud, during a campaign stop.

I don’t really accept that the wealthy should pay their fair share, he told an audience of prospective Republican primary voters.

Mr Pence appeared alongside Iowa Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra at the Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars, Iowa on Wednesday when asked by an attendee about billionaires such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos dodging taxes while ordinary people are stuck. The law project.

Oliver O’Connell7 July 2023 06:15

1688705735Trump may be deposed in former FBI agent’s lawsuit, judge says

A federal judge yesterday ruled that Donald Trump could be deposed in the lawsuit filed by ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok against the Department of Justice.

Mr Strzok alleges his dismissal following the Russia probe was the result of the former president’s personal vendetta against him.

Additionally, the former FBI agent claims the Justice Department unlawfully leaked text messages he exchanged with former FBI attorney Lisa Page, who is also pursuing a lawsuit.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson approved Mr. Trump’s impeachment request, given the limited scope of the depositions and the former presidents’ apparent availability for other pending civil litigation, as her schedule indicates.

Mr. Trump has always denied any wrongdoing.

Maroosha Muzaffar7 July 2023 05:55

1688704200Watch: Christie reacts to Trump calling a crackhead special advocate’

Oliver O’Connell7 July 2023 05:30

1688704168Special counsel focuses on bizarre 2020 Oval Office meeting when Trump hosted conspiracy theorists, report says

The team led by Special Counsel Jack Smith indicated its continued focus on a turbulent meeting that took place in the Oval Office during the final days of the Trump administration, it has been reported.

According to CNN, investigators interviewed multiple witnesses both before the grand jury and in interviews about the bizarre Oval Office meeting.

The investigation has been ongoing for several months, according to the report.

Some witnesses were questioned about the meeting earlier, while others, including Rudy Giuliani, were investigated more recently, it was reported.

Maroosha Muzaffar7 July 2023 05:29

1688701556Kari Lake a shameless and ruthless demagogue according to Trump adviser

So maybe not the running mate she hopes to be?

Oliver O’Connell7 July 2023 04:45

1688697956Earlier: Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

Nearly a month after former President Donald Trump was arraigned on the 38-count federal indictment he and his longtime aide Walt Nauta face for allegedly unlawfully withholding information about national defense and obstruction of justice, the co-accused ex-president pleaded not guilty to accused of helping Mr. Trump conceal classified documents from the government.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Oliver O’Connell7 July 2023 03:45

1688694356Could a fake same-sex couple force SCOTUS to reverse their recent decision?

Does it matter if a piece of evidence, an anecdote, or an affidavit in a legal battle that reaches the US Supreme Court turns out to be fake?

What if someone’s identity and statements they never made were implicated without their knowledge, by lawyers who are now accusing them of lying?

Alex Woodward explains what’s going on.

Oliver O’Connell7 July 2023 02:45

1688687156DeSantis doubles down on homophobic anti-Trump ad

Florida Governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis doubled down on an ad that was widely labeled as homophobic.

The ad criticized his main rival for the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump, for his past comments in support of the LGBT+ community.

Mr. DeSantis said Wednesday that Mr. Trump’s comments were entirely fair amid accusations of homophobia from Republicans and Democrats.

Oliver O’Connell7 July 2023 00:45

