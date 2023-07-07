Sabah to honor Sulawesi Sea Treaty

CITY OF KINABALU: The government of Sabah will honor the treaty between Malaysia and the Republic of Indonesia on the delimitation of the territorial seas of the two countries in the Sulawesi Sea (Sulawesi Sea Treaty) signed on June 8, said the minister in Chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pictures).

Hajiji, however, pointed out that by honoring the treaty, the Sabah government wants to ensure that the rights of the state are intact and all issues are resolved amicably in the ongoing negotiations on the matter.

Sabah is kept abreast of the latest developments and ongoing negotiations to determine the boundary and disputed areas within our maritime boundary, he said in a statement after chairing the special meeting of the Working Committee. about state security in Menara Kinabalu here today.

During the meeting, Hajiji received a high-level briefing on the treaty from the Head of the Foreign Affairs Division of the Federal Attorney General, Alfian Yang Amri, the Director General of the Maritime Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Datin Paduka Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib, and the Deputy Director of Surveys and Mapping Department. Powzy Mohd Som.

The committee was informed that the Sulawesi Sea Treaty only concerns the territorial maritime boundary off the island of Sebatik, not the continental shelf and beyond the exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Hajiji also said that the treaty signed during Indonesian President Joko Widodos’ visit to Malaysia was hotly debated during the last session of parliament.

It was turned into a political issue and the facts were manipulated, he said.

On June 8, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Joko Widodo also known as Jokowi witnessed the signing of several instruments including the Sulawesi Sea Treaty during the latter’s working visit to Malaysia. –Appointed