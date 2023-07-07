DeSantis defends anti-LGBTQ video shared by his campaign, calls it a ‘fair game’ attack on Trump





NEW YORK (AP) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defends an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, though some of his Republican colleagues call her homophobic.

DeSantis, in an interview Wednesday on conservative commentator Tomi Lahren’s podcast, did not address accusations that the video was homophobic, but said the intent was to identify Donald Trump as truly a trailblazer in the bringing gender ideology into the mainstream where it made men compete. against women in its beauty contests.

I think it’s completely fair because he’s campaigning now, saying the opposite, that he doesn’t think you should have men competing in women’s things like track and field, DeSantis said.

His presidential campaign shared the video on Twitter last week, the last day of June’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month, saying: To wrap up Pride Month, let’s hear from the politician who has done more than any other Republican for the celebrate.

The video was released amid a growing conservative campaign against LGBTQ rights and celebrations. He highlighted some of Trump’s past statements supporting LGBTQ people, including saying he would be okay with transgender women one day competing in the Miss Universe pageant, which Trump possessed at the time of the remarks.

It also featured somber images of DeSantis with lightning bolts coming out of his eyes, headlines saying he had signed a draconian anti-trans restroom law and images of shirtless muscular men and clips of Christian Bale in the 2000 film American Psycho, in which he plays a serial killer.

After the video was shared by the DeSantis War Room Twitter account on Friday, it drew immediate criticism. The Log Cabin Republicans, an organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives, called the video divisive and heartbreaking and said it strayed into homophobic territory.

Republican Richard Grenell, who served as Trump’s director of national intelligence and was the first openly gay cabinet member in an administration, said the video was undeniably homophobic.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, an openly gay Democrat, criticized the video during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

I’m going to leave out the weirdness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that sticks images of you between oiled up shirtless bodybuilders, and I’m just addressing a bigger issue that bothers me every time I see this stuff in the political space, which is, again, who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to do better? Buttigieg said.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trumps campaign, responded to the governors’ comments using a version of a derisive nickname Trump used for DeSantis, saying simply: A desperate DeSanctus campaign, with a restless candidate, in his last pangs of relevance.

The DeSantis campaign on Thursday declined to comment further or respond to criticism.

The video comes as some conservatives have formed an increasingly vocal and hostile campaign against LGBTQ+ rights following backlash from companies that have shown support for LGBTQ+ people in an attempt to ban displays of the rainbow flag -in-sky Pride, restricting drag shows, banning gender-affirming care for minors, and restricting transgender athletes from competitive sports.

The move has become a focal point of the GOP presidential contest, with DeSantis notably highlighting the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation he signed and criticizing President Joe Biden for displaying the Pride Flag at the White House.

Trump has promised that, if re-elected to the White House, he would sign executive orders that would cut US tax funding for schools pushing transgender madness and healthcare providers providing gender-affirming care to minors.

Trump and DeSantis frequently attack the participation of transgender women in women’s sports and label gender-affirming care for minors as mutilation.

