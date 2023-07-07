President Joko Widodo inaugurates Ewer Airport to meet transportation needs of residents of Asmat Regency, Papua





JAKARTA, suaramerdeka-jakarta.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo accompanied by Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi on Thursday (6/7) inaugurated Ewer Airport in Asmat Regency, South Papua. The presence of this airport is ready to be used to meet the transportation needs especially for the people of Asmat Regency. President Jokowi said connectivity between regions, between regencies, between provinces and between islands is an important thing that the government continues to improve. “Connectivity can speed up the mobility of people and goods and can open up regional isolation, thereby speeding up logistics delivery,” he said. The President hopes that the presence of the Ewer airport, which has been developed, can increase the economic and tourist potential of Asmat Regency. “And we hope that with the completion of Ewer airport, we hope that the economy of Asmat and South Papua districts in general will improve,” he added. Also Read: Port Sheet Implementing NLE Improving Investment and Competitiveness On the same occasion, the Minister of Transport said that the construction and development of transport infrastructure in the Asmat region is the commitment of the government to distribute development fairly in all regions of Indonesia, especially Papua. from South. “This Ewer airport is quite adequate and safe for ATR type aircraft, with a runway length of 1,650m and passengers coming and going from Ewer almost every day,” he said. . The Transport Minister said Ewer Airport would be a very strategic hub to serve passenger and cargo flights, to and from major airports such as Timika and Merauke as well as smaller inland airports from Papua. Also Read: Activate SUTT-GIS Sukatani, PLN UIP JBT Boost Supply in Karawang In addition, the Minister of Transport expressed his gratitude to the parties working together to support the proper development and services at Ewer Airport, including: TNI and Polri, Indonesian Parliament, Provincial Government, Regency Government and Provincial DPRD, as well as Regency DPRD in the South Papua Province region. The Transport Minister also expressed his gratitude to the relevant ministries and institutions for the synergy in planning the airport development program. Ewer Airport is a Class III airport occupying an area of ​​49.83 hectares, in Agats District, Asmat Regency, South Papua Province. Construction of Ewer Airport through APBN funding sources starts from 2018 to 2022 with a total budget of IDR 287 billion. Ewer Airport has a 1,650m x 30m runway so ATR 72-600 type aircraft can accommodate it. At the same time, the 488 m² passenger terminal with ethnic design conveys local wisdom and culture, and can accommodate up to 14,000 passengers per year. Also read: Perindo’s general secretary calls on supporting political parties to give their opinion on the name of vice-presidential candidate Ganjar Currently, Ewer Airport serves three flight routes including Kamur-Ewer PP, Timika-Ewer PP and Merauke-Ewer PP. Air transport services at Ewer Airport operate regularly. Every week there are four Timika-Ewer flights, three Timika-Kamur flights and two Timika-Merauke flights. Also present at the inauguration were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, Acting Governor of Papua Sud Apolo Safanpo, Regent Asmat Elisa Kambu and Director General of Civil Aviation M Christi Endah Murni.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakarta.suaramerdeka.com/nasional/1349385311/presiden-joko-widodo-resmikan-bandara-ewer-layani-kebutuhan-transportasi-masyarakat-kabupaten-asmat-papua The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos