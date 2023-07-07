Australian official calls Donald Trump Jr. a big baby following canceled tour





SYDNEY Australian Home Secretary Clare O’Neil called Donald Trump Jr. a big baby on Thursday after the former US president’s son canceled a planned speaking tour.

The young Trump, who had been booked for a three-day tour of Australia which was due to begin in Sydney on Sunday, canceled the trip on Wednesday, with organizers suggesting the reason was visa issues.

It appears America isn’t the only country making it harder for the Trumps, said the group Turning Point Australia, which describes itself as a pro-free markets and limited government nonprofit, in a Facebook post.

But ONeil, one of the most senior ministers in the centre-left Labor government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said Trump got a visa and poor ticket sales were the reason he canceled his visit.

Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a bad loser, she said in a series of Twitter posts that were later deleted.

Donald Trump Jr received a visa to come to Australia. It has not been cancelled. He’s just a big baby, not very popular.

Why the Twitter posts were deleted was unclear, and ONeils’ office declined a request for comment from NBC News.

Albanese also said former President Donald Trump’s eldest son was not barred from entering.

Donald Trump Jr.’s visa was processed as normal. Like everyone else, he had the right to come here. Postponing his trip is a big deal for him, he told reporters.

Young Trump has long been a strong supporter of his father, who is the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest.

