Trump’s Oval Office meeting: Special counsel prosecutors question witnesses about chaotic December 2020 meeting amid election probe

Special Counsel Jack Smiths’ team reported continued interest in a chaotic Oval Office meeting that took place in the final days of the Trump administration, during which the former president considered some of the most recent proposals. more desperate to keep him in power over the objections of his White House Council.

Multiple sources told CNN that investigators interviewed several witnesses in front of the grand jury and in interviews about the meeting, which took place approximately six weeks after Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. about the reunion months ago, while several others have been asked about it more recently, including Rudy Giuliani.

Last month, for two consecutive days, Giuliani spoke to investigators for a voluntary interview on a range of topics, including the tumultuous December 2020 meeting he attended, sources said.

Prosecutors specifically investigated three outside Trump advisers who attended the meeting: former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, said sources.

Giulianis’ attorney, Robert Costello, declined to comment.

A lawyer for Powell declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Byrne. CNN has also reached out to an attorney for Flynn for comment.

Powell and Byrne have already spoken at length under oath about the meeting and other matters to the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Flynn declined to answer questions during his interview with the committee, asserting his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

The special advocates’ continued interest in the chaotic episode comes as Smiths’ team appears to be on the verge of indictments in the investigation into efforts to overturn the election results. Investigators are still gathering evidence, contacting several new witnesses in recent weeks and scheduling interviews.

In the heated Oval Office meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, outside advisers clashed with top West Wing lawyers over a plan to have voting machines seized by the military in crucial states that Trump had lost. They also discussed Powell’s appointment as special counsel to investigate alleged voter fraud, and Trump’s invocation of martial law as part of his effort to void the election.

Shouts and insults ensued; the night ended with Trump tweeting that an upcoming rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 to protest the election results will be wild.

Among the witnesses interviewed by the special advocates team was former national security adviser Robert OBrien, who told the January 6 House Select Committee that he was connected to the December 18 meeting by telephone after that it had already turned into a howling match between Flynn, Powell and White House attorneys, according to a transcript of OBriens’ deposition that was released by the panel.

Details of later secret grand jury testimony and closed-door interviews illustrate how the special counsel and his prosecutors are examining the various ways Trump tried to undo his election defeat despite some of his senior officials advising against it. .

The consistent focus on the Dec. 18 Oval Office meeting appears to overlap with the broader special advocates’ effort to focus on the actions of several Trump attorneys and allies during the period from Dec. 14, 2020, to Dec. 6. January 2021.

The December 14 date is of particular interest to prosecutors, sources told CNN. On that day, lists of alternate Republican voters in seven battleground states signed certificates falsely claiming that Trump had won. Also that day, members of the Electoral College gathered in all 50 states to officially vote, declaring Joe Biden the winner with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Investigators focused on efforts to recruit illegitimate voters, get them to sign certificates falsely claiming Trump had won, and then use them as a pretext to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to quit. delaying certification of Bidens Electoral College victory on Jan. 6.

At least one witness has told prosecutors in recent weeks that Trump allies asked Pence to question the legitimacy of Bidens voters in those seven states based on unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud and to return the certification decision to the states themselves, a source said.

