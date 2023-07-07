Is there a Joko Widodo political dynasty?





Jokowi’s political dynasty grew stronger when Kaesang Pangarep via his YouTube account declared himself ready to become Depok-1. In his statement, Kaesang admitted that he received his family’s permission and blessing. So far, President Joko Widodo already has two mayors who are in his family line. There is Gibran Rakabuming Raka who is the mayor of Solo. Then Bobby Nasution, who is Jokowi’s son-in-law, became the mayor of Medan. Finally, it was Kaesang Pangarep who declared that he was running for Depok Pilwalkot. The story of political dynasties is increasingly prevalent after the collapse of the New Order. When the new order collapsed, the spirit of reform wanted regional autonomy, decentralization and direct local elections. However, some characters really take advantage of this to control an area or sector. Then, the Constitutional Court granted the petition for judicial review and removed the article restricting the banning of families of incumbents or dynastic politics in the Pilkada Law in 2015. The Constitutional Court argued that the banning of families incumbents to stand for election violated constitutional rights. citizens. In other words, nothing prevents families holding power from running in regional elections. The findings of the Setara Institute indicate that up to 17.22% of DPR members from 2019 to 2024 are part of a dynasty. Then, 178 cases of elections to political dynasties were noted, both in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections. Then, since the simultaneous holding of local elections, no less than 80 out of 541 regions were exposed to political dynasties. The number of political dynasties springing up like mushrooms can be seen as a form of failure of political party cadres. Only by relying on popularity can the incumbent family defeat political party cadres who may have better quality and longer political experience. There are also concerns that incumbents who advance in a political contest could abuse their power. Because he is in the circle of power supported by units of the government apparatus. Political dynasties are also said to be prone to corruption due to abuse of power. For example, the Ratu Atut dynasty in Banten, involved in a corruption case. At least four members of Ratu Atu’s family have come across corruption cases. Everyone, including the ruling family, has the right to advance in political competitions because this political right is guaranteed by the constitution. Building a political dynasty is not prohibited by law. However, building a political dynasty only with popularity without quality will only give rise to leadership without breakthroughs.

