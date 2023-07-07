Christie says Trump kept documents classified because ‘he wants to pretend he’s still president’





Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (right) said on Thursday he believed former President Trump kept classified documents after he left the White House because “he wants pretend he’s still president.”

“I think it was purely ego,” Christie told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I think, Jake, he couldn’t and still can’t to this day come to terms with the fact that he’s the only person outside the state of Delaware to ever lose to Joe Biden, and he wants to pretend that he is still president.”

“He wanted to keep pretending he was president and showing these things to people and saying, ‘Look what I still have, look what I still know,'” Christie added.

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 37 charges related to his handling of classified documents, about 300 of which were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence last year.

The federal indictment accused the former president of improperly withholding national defense information, sharing it with people who lacked proper security clearances, and attempting to prevent the federal government from recovering the classified documents that remained in its possession.

In a partial transcript of an audio recording that was included in the indictment and later released by CNN, the former president appears to be referring to a classified Pentagon document from a July 2021 meeting with a writer and editor working on a memoir by the former White House chief. Mark Meadows staff.

“I have a big stack of papers. This thing just happened. Look. It was him,” Trump said, referring to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. “They presented me with this – it’s unofficial but – they presented me with this. It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him.

Trump also described the document as “highly classified” and “secret information” and acknowledged that he no longer had the ability to declassify it, undermining one of his previous arguments.

He has since claimed that he was not actually holding the document during the meeting.

“I would say it was bravado; if you want to know the truth, it was bravado,” Trump told Semafor and ABC News. “I was talking and just holding papers and talking about it, but I had no papers. I had no papers.”

Christie, a former ally of the former president, has repeatedly taken jabs at Trump since launching his campaign last month, including over the latest indictment.

Following the indictment, the former New Jersey mayor hit out at fellow Republicans for defending Trump’s conduct.

“How about blaming him?” Christie said during a town hall on CNN last month. “He did… He took documents he wasn’t supposed to take. He kept them when we claimed them? They got a grand jury subpoena. He refused to comply. They eventually raided his home because he refused to comply… All of these things were brought against him, and so was this indictment,”

“Everyone blames the prosecutors. He did it. It is his conduct,” he added.

