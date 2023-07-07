Politics
The batteries provide the spark for Anthony Albanese and Joko Widodo
Widodo calls Albanese a close friend, perhaps the ultimate form of compliment in the up-and-down relationship between Canberra and Jakarta.
The cliché complaint is that the economic relationship between Indonesia and Australia is underrated despite its large population and proverbial proximity, Indonesia is only Australia’s 10th largest export market and Australia the 14th but the free trade agreement gives companies optimism.
Albanese offered a concession to Jakarta’s longstanding gripe over entry to Australia, promising business travelers access to longer visas, reducing the frequency with which they have to complete intrusive and onerous paperwork.
And three universities, Western Sydney, Central Queensland and Deakin, have announced they will open campuses in regional cities, joining Monash as the only Australian institutions with a presence in Indonesia.
The biggest surprise of the visit was the heavy-handed language of the leaders’ statement issued after their meeting.
In their prepared remarks for the cameras, Albanese and Widodo barely mentioned security, and other than endorsing already announced plans to elevate defense cooperation to treaty level, there was no initiative.
Unlike last year, this year’s communiqué included statements urging countries to be allowed to act without coercion, repeated opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity: these statements refer to China’s behavior. And there was a paragraph lamenting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and decrying the turmoil it was having in global energy and food markets.
Priyandita says the reference to coercion demonstrates the strong convergence of views between Australia and Indonesia.
The mention of the South China Sea disputes is an interesting new feature of the statement, Priyandita said. This specific mention is likely triggered by shared concerns about the implications of China’s continued assertiveness in the South China Sea, especially as the Indonesian military has expressed interest in hosting joint exercises in the South China Sea. the Natuna Sea in recent months.
Priyandita, however, tempers expectations about how far Indonesia will go to stand up to China.
Australia and Indonesia have been wary of the regional security implications of the Sino-US rivalry. The difference lies in the degree of threat perception between the two Chinese states, as well as how they both choose to respond to China’s growing power, he says.
While Australia perceives China’s rise and authoritarian behavior as the greatest source of instability in the region, Indonesia perceives great power competition as more destabilizing.
This is also reflected in how the two states choose to respond to great power competition. Through AUKUS, Australia remained true to its preference for American leadership in the Indo-Pacific.
In contrast, Indonesia continues to maintain a strong preference for cooperative and multilateral means, especially through ASEAN…as this is perceived to secure Indonesian agency.
Ahead of his visit, Widodo urged Albanese to take concrete steps to help maintain peace and stability amid growing tensions between the United States and China.
Asked what Widodo means by concrete action, Priyandita says it is reminiscent of the president’s days as a businessman and his desire for tangible results.
My feeling is that he wants to see how AUKUS can contribute to regional security, says Priyandita. The region doesn’t necessarily see Australia as the good guy. [Some say that] Australia escalates tensions and China reacts and continues the arms race.
The most daring part of Widodos’ visit, however, was on the climate front. Albanese announced $350 million in funding to support Indonesia’s energy transition, but that may be Widodos’ view that Australia and Indonesia use their advantages in lithium and nickel, respectively. to collaborate in the development of an electric vehicle battery industry that will provide the spark to elevate the relationship.
Industry Minister Ed Husic will visit Indonesia later this month for talks with business and government officials.
With a race to make a whole host of renewable energy equipment and reduce emissions, it only makes sense for Australia, Indonesia and the United States to partner up and work together wherever we can. says Husic, who met Widodo at a CEO forum the president hosted this week. Getting it right is crucial for reducing emissions, great for job growth, and an ideal platform for even stronger economic relationships.
Husic has worked behind the scenes with like-minded countries to explore opportunities with Indonesia. The US Inflation Reduction Act has left some countries worried that their green tech manufacturing capacity will be diverted to the US.
Husic believes Indonesia’s abundance of resources and ambitions make it a natural partner for Australia and the Americans, something he underscored during a trip to the United States earlier this year, with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Nonetheless, challenges remain to realize Widodos’ dream, as the president enters the final 15 months of his term.
Indonesia is just one of many countries eyeing Australia’s supply of critical minerals, including India, the United States and Japan. Albanese will discuss critical minerals with German Chancellor Olof Scholz next week in Berlin.
Indonesia’s reliance on coal power is also problematic. Despite a year-long court and the promise of concessional access to nickel, Elon Musks Tesla would be cool about building an auto plant in Indonesia on ESG grounds. This is where a project like Sun Cable with its ambitious goal of capturing solar power in the Northern Territory and transmitting it via an undersea cable to Singapore via Indonesia would come in handy.
And finally, the West’s appetite for exposure to Indonesia could be limited, with China-linked factories enjoying a virtual monopoly on nickel processing. As much as Indonesia might be eager to diversify, the West will need to invest heavily to earn its stripes.
