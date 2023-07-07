Christie slams Trump’s ‘irresponsible conduct’ after sharing Obama speech





Chris Christie slammed Trump for posting the Obamas’ alleged DC address. According to prosecutors, an armed defendant on Jan. 6 reposted the address and then drove to the neighborhood. “This is irresponsible conduct,” Christie said. Loading Something is loading.

GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie has slammed former President Donald Trump for sharing the Obamas’ alleged DC address on social media, a post that prosecutors say was followed by a deranged and armed defendant on January 6 that staked their home.

“That’s the problem with someone who doesn’t put this country and its people first,” Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, told CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday night. “They end up doing things like that, whether it’s intentional or inadvertent, what it shows is a lack of accountability, a lack of accountability for what you’re saying.”

Christie, who has been a vocal critic of the former president since breaking up with him, said Trump must answer for this “irresponsible conduct”.

“It’s like calling the special advocate a ‘crackhead,’ it’s like publishing a former president’s speech,” Christie said. “This is irresponsible conduct.”

The former New Jersey governor was referring to another Truth Social message the former president posted regarding Special Counsel Jack Smith. In that post, Trump said Smith “looks like a crackhead to me” while joking if he was seen in the area where cocaine was found at the White House.

Federal prosecutors allege Taylor Taranto reposted Trump’s Truth social post, which was a series of screenshots from a 2017 newsletter about Trump’s 100 days in office. The newsletter cited the Obamas’ alleged speech in DC as an example of the “shadow” government trying to thwart Trump.

Prosecutors allege Taranto posted “I Surrounded Them” and then broadcast live from the Obamas’ neighborhood as he searched for “access points” to get his “hit.” Taranto was later arrested after a brief foot chase. It was discovered that he had two guns and hundreds of cartridges in his van.

Prosecutors further allege that the trip to investigate the Obamas’ neighborhood marked the end of a period of increasingly erratic behavior for Taranto, who had moved to DC to follow through on President Kevin McCarthy’s vow to return the charges. images from January 6 more accessible to those accused of participating. in the Capitol Riot.

