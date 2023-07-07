Xi Jinping urges troops to be combat-ready, demonstrates military strength against Taiwan





Chinese leader Xi Jinping renewed Beijing’s territorial assertion and called on the country’s military to strengthen combat readiness to ensure victory in actual combat, Xinhua News Agency reported. Xi made the call when addressing troops from the Eastern Theater Command tasked with securing disputed international borders in eastern China, including the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. “We must persist in thinking about and handling military issues from a political point of view, dare to fight, be good in battle, and resolutely uphold our national sovereignty, security and development interests,” Xi told reporters. Eastern Theater Command. Beijing renewed its aggression against Taiwan in 2019 when it crossed the Median Line, a maritime boundary that demarcates Taiwan from mainland China for the first time in 20 years. Earlier this year, shortly after cementing his hold on the Chinese Communist Party for an unprecedented third term, Xi called on Chinese forces to strengthen their ability to safeguard national security and transform its military into a “great wall.” of steel”. In April, Xi inspected the Southern Theater Command, whose area of ​​responsibility includes the South China Sea, whose status remains disputed. Xi also stressed the need to deepen military training and preparation. China’s goal of “unification” China released a white paper in August 2022, just days after US President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. It sought to achieve “the complete reunification of China” as a “historic mission” of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). But conventional military means are not in the Chinese strategy books. See also | World leaders line up to meet Xi Jinping The science of military strategy, the guiding text of the Chinese military, aims to create a new normal in its favor by repeatedly engaging in incursion-based armed movements, just like what it does along the line of actual control with India. “The only difference is that in India’s case they use border defense units and in the South China Sea they use maritime militias,” said Taiwan-based military policy researcher Suyash Desai. and foreign from China, at WION in December 2022. . “But the People’s Republic of China uses the People’s Liberation Army with Taiwan, which makes the dispute much more aggravated,” Desai added. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

