Prime Minister Modi to unveil Vande Bharat Express trains on Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati routes today

During his two-day four-state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil two new Vande Bharat Express trains in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth a total of 50,000 crore during his visit.

According to the itinerary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to travel to Gorakhpur on Friday, where he will inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Express trains, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express. With the addition of these two trains, the total number of semi-high-speed trains in operation across the country will reach 25.

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

The future semi-fast train, adorned in blue and white, will establish a vital connection between the cities of Gorakhpur, known as the city of Baba Gorakhnath, and Lucknow, also called the city of the Nawabs. This train will cover a distance of 302 km, including a stop at the Ayodhya junction, completing the journey in less than four hours. The train is expected to begin regular service from July 9.

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to depart Gorakhpur at 6:05 a.m. and arrive in Lucknow at 10:20 a.m. on the same day. For the return journey, the train will depart from Lucknow at 7:15 p.m. and reach Gorakhpur at 11:25 p.m. on the same day.

The inaugural mini version of the semi-rapid train in the state will consist of eight cars, with seven air-conditioned chair cars and one executive chair car. This train will provide better connectivity to tourist destinations such as Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar, the birthplace of the 15th century mystical poet Kabir. These regions will benefit from improved transport facilities and easier access for tourists.

Currently, travel time for this train route typically ranges from four and a half to five hours. The Arunachal Superfast Express is the fastest train on this route, making the journey in around four hours and 35 minutes. This is the train with the shortest travel time on this particular route.

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express:

The semi-fast train will facilitate transportation between Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Along its route, the train will also provide connectivity to other major destinations such as Pali, Abu Road, Palanpur and Mehsana.

According to the Western Railway (WR) press release, the semi-fast train will start its journey from Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) at 4:45 p.m. and arrive in Jodhpur at 10:55 p.m. on the same day. Similarly, for the return trip, the train will depart from Jodhpur at 05:55 a.m. and reach Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) at 12:05 p.m. on the same day.

During its journey, the train will make stops at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna and Pali Marwar stations in both directions. Currently, traveling on this route usually takes between seven and a half and nine hours. However, with the introduction of this new train, passengers can expect a significant reduction in travel time. The train will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays, providing a regular and efficient service to commuters.

In a recent event, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal. These trains include Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. The Prime Minister’s involvement signifies the expansion and diversification of the Vande Bharat Express fleet, serving different regions and routes across the country.

Updated: July 07, 2023, 06:56 IST