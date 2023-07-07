President Jokowi: Government working to defeat pilot hostage in Papua





PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT – LAILY RACHEV President Joko Widodo answers questions from the media team after attending the Papua Street Carnival in Jayapura, Papua on Friday (7/7/2023). JAYAPURA, KOMPAS President, Joko Widodo, assures that the government continues to work hard to resolve the issue of hostages of Susi Air pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens. However, efforts on the ground cannot be released to the public as the process to free the hostage pilot is still ongoing. We shouldn’t be seen as silent, You know, Yes. We tried very, very hard but we cannot divulge what we tried, what we did on the ground, President Joko Widodo said while answering questions from the media team after attending the carnival street scene in Jayapura, Papua, Friday (7/7/2023).

Also read: Susi Air pilot who was held hostage by KKB is still alive The Head of State also explained that a meeting was held Thursday evening to resolve the case of the hostage of the pilot. So even last night we had a meeting too, I can’t say what the content was or what the effort was. However, the government has worked to resolve the issue and is still in the process. However, we cannot release this to the public, President Jokowi said. The government has worked to resolve the issue and is still in the process. However, we cannot disclose this to the public. PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT – LAILY RACHEV President Joko Widodo answers questions from the media team after attending the Papua Street Carnival in Jayapura, Papua on Friday (7/7/2023). On this occasion, the media team asked President Jokowi about his visit to Australia and Papua New Guinea. This question is placed in the context of the views of the two countries on the opposing groups. I spoke heart to heart, informally, both in Australia and Papua New Guinea. We hope that the two visits we made can reduce conflicts and desires, President Jokowi said. Also read: President visits Australia and Papua New Guinea to strengthen strategic cooperation According to President Jokowi, talks like this will continue, especially in the economic field. We will continue this, in the economic field, in particular. Good cooperation in the field miningboth in the field industrial downstreamdownstream, which we will establish well, both with Australia and with Papua New Guinea because, after all, both countries are very influential in our region, said the former governor of DKI Jakarta. KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO Acting Governor of Papua Mountains Nikolaus Kondomo after the inauguration of BP3OKP members at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (29/5/2023). persuasive approach On the release of the Susi Air pilot, acting Papua Highlands Governor Nikolaus Kondomo said his party was still trying to take a persuasive approach. This effort was spearheaded by Acting Regent of Nduga Edison Nggwijangge and local community leaders. Approach effort is very important to safely extricate the Susi Air pilot. (Therefore, negotiation efforts will continue to be carried out optimally, Nikolaus said. Read also: The TNI entrusts the release of the hostages to the acting Regent of Nduga The Chief Representative of the National Commission for Human Rights (Komnas HAM) for the Papua region, Frits Ramandey, said the Indonesian government must immediately appoint a prominent figure to be a negotiator in the effort to free Philip. This is because Egianus prepared representatives to negotiate with Indonesia. The Indonesian government must immediately appoint a figure to be a negotiator in efforts to free Philip. This is because Egianus prepared representatives to negotiate with Indonesia. TPN-OPM DOCUMENTATION More than four months of efforts to free the hostage of Susi Air pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens have yielded no results. The Egianus Group have held Philip hostage in the Nduga Regency, Highlands Papua since February 7, 2023. He also revealed that Philip’s rescue was very important for the safety of the people of Nduga area. If the effort fails, it will spark a conflict between the group and the security forces. Talks between negotiators from the Indonesian government and from the Egianus side are a first step in the process. Because, during the talks, a number of conditions will be determined to release Philip, Frits said. Also read: Regarding the hostages in Papua, TNI opens the door to dialogue for all Meanwhile, the chief of operations of the Cartenz Peace Task Force, Commander Faisal Ramadhani, said that in reality the threat to kill Philip on July 1, 2023 did not come from the Egianus group. However, Faisal continued, the threat came from the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) led by Jefri Pagawak and the KKB of Intan Jaya Regency. According to the results of our investigation, these two groups spread false information by taking advantage of the momentum of Philip’s hostage. Currently, Philip is still in a safe condition. The Papuan police as well as the TNI, the local regional government (regional government) and religious leaders are still trying to negotiate with the Egianus group, he added.

