Zelensky meets Turkey’s Erdogan to advance NATO’s Ukrainian goals | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in the latest leg of a tour to push forward Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from NATO. of his allies.

The Istanbul talks come on the eve of the 500th day since the Russian invasion, with Zelensky admitting the Ukrainian counteroffensive is progressing slowly.

“But nevertheless, we are moving forward, we are not retreating, like the Russians,” Zelensky told reporters. “We now have the initiative.”

He called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery during a two-day visit to Prague ending Friday.

“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission, it is difficult to carry out a defensive operation, to be honest,” Zelensky told reporters.

Talks with Erdogan – a major broker in the conflict – are expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, as well as next week’s NATO summit.

Analysts also expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to give the green light to Sweden joining NATO ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the military alliance in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.

Turkey is blocking Sweden’s bid over a long-running dispute over Stockholm’s perceived lax attitude towards suspected Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.

Zelensky is seeking NATO membership for his own country, which has been battling invading Russia since February 2022, and said he wanted the summit to result in an “invitation” to join the bloc.

Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend a United Nations-Turkish-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine was allowed to ship grain to world markets during the war.

The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.

Erdogan tried to leverage good working relations with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war.

Turkey has held the first two rounds of peace talks and is pushing for more talks.

Before heading to Prague, Zelensky traveled to Sofia to discuss arms deliveries with Bulgaria, a major ammunition producer.

The Kremlin criticized the visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to “drag” other countries into war.

– ‘Progress’ on nuclear inspections –

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Friday it was “making progress” in inspecting several areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after claiming it had been mined.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the Russian-controlled site, raising alarm about the risks of a radioactive disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian military claimed this week that “external objects similar to explosive devices” had been placed on the outer roof of the site’s third and fourth reactors.

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were able to “complete the visits to the cooling ponds and other places”, Rafael Grossi said Friday in Tokyo.

They had “not seen any indication of explosives or mines”, he said, although he added that IAEA officials had not yet been able to visit the rooftops of the facility.

– Prigozhin ‘not in Belarus’ –

Meanwhile, the mystery deepens as to the fate of Wagnerian leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, after his short-lived mutiny collapsed.

Originally, Prigozhin was said to have been exiled to Belarus.

But Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko – who brokered the deal to end the revolt – said on Thursday the Wagner leader was not in his country.

“As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg… He is not in Belarus,” Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk.

Lukashenko said he knew “for sure” that Prigozhin was free.

He added that Wagner’s mercenaries had yet to establish a base in Belarus, despite an offer from the Kremlin to participants in the mutiny to relocate.

– Sole survivor –

Rescuers found a 10th body on Friday in the rubble of buildings in Lviv after the largest Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the invasion, its mayor said.

The strike also injured 42 people, including three children, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its long-range precision strikes overnight had hit all of their designated targets, but it did not mention Lviv.

“I woke up from the first explosion, but we didn’t have time to leave the apartment,” said Olya, whose mother and neighbors died in the attack.

“At this point, it looks like I was the only one who survived from the fourth floor. It’s a miracle,” the 37-year-old told AFP.