Afternoon in Chhattisgarh: Modi signals the new train from Antagarh to Raipur; Rs 7,600 Cr projects launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his 4-state tour with Chhattisgarh on Friday. The Prime Minister will travel to Raipur to lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 7,600 crore.

Upon disembarkation, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome in Raipur from Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former CM Raman Singh and other dignitaries.

BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh believe Modis’ visit will energize party workers as they prepare for elections in the state. The party lost the Chhattisgarh parliamentary elections in 2018, after holding power for 15 years.

An official said the Premiers’ event will be held at the Science College grounds here at 10.45am on Thursday.

This is Prime Minister Modis’ first visit to Congress-led Chhattisgarh, which is due to go to the polls later this year.

PM Modi hands out 75 Lakh Ayushmann Bharat cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat scheme in Raipur ahead of his mega rally.

Today is a historic day in the development journey of Chhattisgarh. Today, Chhattisgarh is receiving a donation of projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore. This gift is for infrastructure, connectivity and making life easier for the people of Chhattisgarh,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address.

Prime Minister Modi also reported a new train from Antagarh (Kanker district) to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking about mobile connectivity in the state, Prime Minister Modi said, “Nine years ago, more than 20% of villages in Chhattisgarh did not have any kind of mobile connectivity. Today it’s down to almost 6%.

PM Modi to launch THESE projects in Raipur

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the four-laning of the 33km long Raipur-Kodebod section of National Highway 30, the 53km four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali section of NH-130,

It will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of three sections (Jhanki-Sargi (43 km), Sargi Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) under the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. CD NH-130.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103 km long Raipur-Khariar railway line, built for Rs 750 crore, a new 17 km railway line linking Keoti-Antagarh and a bottling plant in the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric tons per annum at Korba built at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

3 Killedon Way to PM Modis Rally In a major crash

Three people were killed and six others injured when a bus carrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ public rally in Raipur rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur district on Friday, PTI reported.

The accident happened near the village of Beltara when the bus with about 40 people on board. At first glance, the bus driver could not see the stationary truck parked on the side of the road due to heavy rain.

(With PTI inputs)