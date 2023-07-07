Marcos urged to raise issue of harassment in WPS with Xi Jinping





Senator JV Ejercito said Friday that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. should raise harassment of Philippine vessels by Chinese vessels in the Western Philippine Sea (WPS) with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. “Yes, I think so because it is one of our sworn duties to protect territorial integrity and sovereignty at all costs,” Ejercito said when asked in a virtual interview if it was time for Marcos to raise the incidents of harassment with Xi. Ejercito lamented that notes verbales sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) to China in relation to past incidents of similar harassment in the FPS “fall on deaf ears”. “Maybe it’s time for the president himself to speak up because it’s a very unhealthy situation in the Western Philippine Sea,” he said, noting that it’s the fishermen who are most affected by this harassment. (I think it’s time for the president himself to act on this because the situation in the Western Philippine Sea is already very unhealthy.) He added that the Chinese authorities’ radio challenges to Philippine Coast Guard vessels in the region “already constitute a lack of respect for our sovereignty.” “They have been friendly kunwari, giving fertilizer, but on the other hand they are harassing our Philippine coast guard, our navy men,” Ejercito said. Ejercito reiterated the need to exhaust all diplomatic means to resolve the issue, citing his support for Senator Risa Hontiveros’ resolution urging the Marcos administration to ask the United Nations General Assembly to denounce the aggression of the China in the FPS. In addition, Ejercito said the Philippines should forge alliances with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as like-minded countries against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, Hontiveros called out Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin for claiming that PCG ships had entered the waters of Ren’ai Reef, which he said is part of the Chinese island of Nansha. “The Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesperson should stop the lies, gaslighting and propaganda,” Hontiveros said in a statement. “He is not helping his country on the world stage by insisting on these sweeping and baseless claims.” “The unrest happened on Ayungin Shoal; not on Renai Reef, not on the Nansha Islands, and certainly not on Chinese territory,” she added. On Wednesday, the PCG reported that Chinese vessels had carried out “dangerous maneuvers” near Philippine vessels that could have caused a collision. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III also expressed concern over the alleged harassment of Philippine vessels by Chinese vessels at Ayungin Shoal, calling it “coercive and risky”. —Integrated News KBK, GMA

