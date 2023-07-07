UK government must give Johnson talks to Covid commission





Status: 06.07.2023 6:12 p.m. The British government must pass on the personal data of the former Prime Minister to deal with the corona pandemic – which Johnson himself supports. Observers suspect action against incumbent Sunak. The High Court in London has ordered the UK government to hand over unredacted chat messages as well as notebooks and diaries of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Corona Inquiry. The court dismissed a similar complaint by the central government agency Cabinet Office against the order from commission chief Heather Hallett. Johnson had sided with Hallett in the dispute. Commentators see it as an attempt to harm his internal party opponent and incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sunak was Treasury Secretary under Johnson during the pandemic. It is assumed that it is mentioned in the documents. Documents already submitted to the Commission in May The former Prime Minister left his documents at the Cabinet Office in May. However, the authority refused to hand it over. She argued that the commission had no power to compel the publication of documents and messages whose content had no connection with the government’s handling of Covid. The Covid-19 Inquiry commission, on the other hand, argued that “this investigation and future investigations” would be invalidated if the government itself decided what content was relevant. Judges deciding the Cabinet Office case said Johnson’s journals and notebooks “most likely contained decision-making information” related to the pandemic, according to the AP. A spokesman said the government would fully comply with the verdict and work on the investigation to ensure the privacy of those involved. How did the UK prepare for the Corona pandemic? The inquiry is currently examining whether Britain was sufficiently prepared for the corona pandemic. Around 227,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the UK, according to death certificates. Despite the smaller population, this is significantly more than in Germany. The commission, headed by former Justice Hallett, can examine witnesses under oath and request documents, but cannot pass judgment. Johnson agreed in late 2021 to an investigation into the government’s handling of the spread of the virus.

