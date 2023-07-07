PM Modi to Launch 12,000 Crore Projects in UP and Flag 2 Vande Bharat Trains | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur and Varanasi on Friday and attend various programs, point out two Vande Bharat trains and launch development projects worth 12,100 crore in the two eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh, people familiar with the matter said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend a tiffin meeting with BJP workers in Varanasi. In Varanasi, which is Modi’s parliamentary constituency, he will attend a tiffin meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, giving them a lesson on building party organization at the stand level ahead of the 2024 elections. in Lok Sabha. In Gorakhpur, Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press in the afternoon. We have made all preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Gita Press director Lal Mani Tiwari. We will take him to visit the Lila Chitra Mandir which depicts stories of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva and a picture of Mahatma Gandhi. Read also : Staying at PM’s house with no evil wife: Lalu on advice to ‘marry’ Rahul Gandhi The Prime Ministers’ visit comes weeks after the Union government announced its decision to confer the 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize on the publisher of religious books, for its contribution to social, economic and political change. The Prime Minister will also signal two semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station at an estimated cost of 498 crore. Modi will also inaugurate 125 km electrified railways between Bhatni and Aurihar. In his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi will launch 29 development projects worth 12,110 crores and address a public meeting in Wazidpur, which is likely to be attended by around 50,000 people, according to a party official. PM Modi to inaugurate 19 projects of higher value 10,720 crores and lay the foundation for 10 higher value projects 1,389 crores, BJP Kashi Region Chairman Dilip Singh Patel said. He will also interact with 20 beneficiaries of various schemes. He will also hold a meeting of 120 BJP bureau members and staff at the DLW guest house, Patel added. Modi will inaugurate the dedicated freight corridor Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Son Nagar, built at a cost of more than 6,760 crores, which will facilitate faster and more efficient movement of goods. It will also dedicate to the nation three railway lines Ghazipur city-Aunrihar, Aunrihar-Jaunpur and Bhatni-Aunrihar where electrification has been achieved at a cost of over 990 crores. This will mark the completion of 100% electrification of railway lines in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the Prime Minister will distribute loans under Prime Minister SVANidhi, hand over keys to houses built under Prime Minister Awas Yojana-Rural and distribute Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries of the three schemes in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, authorities in the two districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh have made elaborate security arrangements for the visiting Prime Ministers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-gorakhpur-and-varanasi-launch-development-projects-worth-12-100-crore-101688667767074.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos