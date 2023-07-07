At event in Iowa, Trump plans to go after DeSantis over ethanol





DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Former President Donald Trump plans to headline his biggest campaign event in Iowa in nearly four months with a speech in front of thousands of people at an arena in the western part of the state.

Trump will use his Council Bluffs appearance on Friday to attack his chief GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for opposing the federal mandate for ethanol, a renewable fuel additive that Iowa is leading. national in production.

DeSantis has problematic policy positions that hurt farmers and demonize ethanol, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told The Associated Press ahead of Trump’s visit. President Trump plans to highlight this.

The big Republican presidential field has spent a lot of time over the past few months in Iowa, the first GOP caucus state. In June, more than half a dozen candidates, including DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and United States Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, attended the fundraiser. Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser kicked off a spirited summer campaign season.

Trump campaigned in the Des Moines area last month, meeting with GOP state lawmakers, influential conservative pastors, campaign volunteers and a suburban Republican breakfast club. This visit took place about a week before he was charged with federal charges stemming from classified records he kept at his home in Florida.

Before Friday, his last big event in Iowa was in March, when he addressed more than 1,500 people at a Davenport theater and also took on DeSantis on ethanol. He was supposed to hold an outdoor event in May in Des Moines with about 5,000 expected attendees, but his campaign canceled it due to bad weather.

Although caucus campaigns have focused more on national party priorities over the past two decades, some candidates have continued to voice their support for ethanol, particularly the federal mandate that fueling nations contains a minimum volume of renewable fuels as a litmus test in Iowa.

As a Florida congressman, DeSantis co-sponsored a bill in 2017 that would have immediately ended the renewable fuel standard, a position consistent with fiscal conservatives who view such mandates as government overreach.

As a candidate, Trump promoted the executive order he signed as president increasing the retail sale of fuel containing 15% ethanol.

Recent history, however, suggests that a lack of ethanol support may not be disqualifying. In 2016, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who opposes the mandate, won the Republican caucuses in Iowa, handing Trump an early defeat in his ultimately successful campaign for the White House.

