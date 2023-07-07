China doesn’t want you to see this art about Putin and Xi Jinping

The intrepid dissident Badiucao in front of his work Winnie the Xi Jinping.Image: watson

Badiucao fearlessly denounces the abuses of politics and society and the criminal war against Ukraine. The Beijing regime is therefore even taking action against him in Europe.

It is well known that there is strict censorship in China. But government measures to suppress free speech extend well beyond national borders into Europe. This is illustrated by the case of the Chinese artist and activist Badiucao.

Born in Shanghai, the Chinese, who does not want to give his real name, fled abroad very young. He found a second home in Australia and has since tirelessly exposed China’s crimes against humanity and the conduct of those in power.

Badiucao made a name for himself around the world with his prints and paintings criticizing the regime, his installations and his street actions. It focuses on current and past human rights abuses, such as the persecution of Uyghurs or the Tiananmen Massacre in 1989.

Badiucao is just as reluctant to accept that Xi Jinping is siding with Putin in the criminal war of aggression against Ukraine as he is horrified by Western politicians who support dictatorships and greedy business leaders.

Two enemies of democracy as cannibals

A Ukrainian journalist summed it up in a few words:

These two authoritarian leaders are responsible for many crimes and deaths that have occurred in recent years and are still occurring today. The most important of these is the war against Ukraine, which Vladimir Putin has been preparing for since his first day as President of the Russian Federation. And the Chinese regime under Xi Jinping is one of its most important allies. those: sfg.media

The fact that Badiucao portrayed the two leaders as cannibals makes perfect sense, according to the journalist:

To stay in power and not lose power, you have to kill: blow up houses to justify the invasion. Eliminate political rivals to stay in power. Suppress freedoms so that we are not criticized (…). All these actions are always directly linked to human losses and deaths. And if all this does not happen, then the autocrat simply loses power (at best for him) or disappears. That is why he must constantly eat. He needs blood all the time.

Two heads, one direction

The Dove of Russian-Chinese Peace

Badiucao also clashed with the French president, who was obviously uncritical during his visit to China

Beijing wants to prevent exhibition in Europe

This spring was to take place in Poland the first Badiucao exhibition, presented under a title inspired by the propaganda slogan Tell Chinas Story Well. It was therefore a question of countering the narratives propagated by the regime in Beijing through critical art, of telling another story, as the description of the Polish exhibitors says:

A history of ongoing human rights abuses, manipulation of historical memory of the events in Tiananmen Square in 1989, censorship of Chinese citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic, forced cultural assimilation of Uyghurs and protests involving Hong Kong residents against the government’s policies of struggle, and the troubling relations between China and Russia given the war in Ukraine.

As expected, the Chinese state apparatus disapproved of the project and attempts were made to prevent exposure through diplomatic and political channels.

A senior official from the Chinese Embassy attended das Schloss Ujazdowski in Warsaw, where the Center for Contemporary Art is located, and demanded the immediate closure of the exhibition, it is said.

The exhibition is full of prejudice and lies, violently attacking China’s domestic and foreign policies, seriously damaging China’s national image, hurting the feelings of the Chinese people, and misleading the Polish people’s perception of China.

We call on relevant organizations to take effective measures to stop holding exhibitions, refrain from promoting anti-China forces, and earnestly uphold the healthy and stable development of China-Poland relations. Excerpt from a Chinese protest letter published on the embassy websitesource: pl.china-embassy.gov.cn (translated with google translate)

Furthermore, the operators of the art center revealed that letters had been sent to the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage regarding censorship. At the same time, their website in China was blocked by authorities there.

Museum operators said in their statement that the measures were interpreted as acts of preemptive censorship and that they were protesting vigorously.

We also encourage anyone who values ​​freedom of speech and expression to support the artist and our institution, including attending the vernissage and any other activity that helps stop anti-freedom pressures.

The exhibition could continue.

Badiucao is not intimidated

An exhibition recently opened in London on Beijing’s far-reaching censorship efforts. Under the title Forbidden by Beijing, the Communist Party’s cross-border repression of art critical of the regime is addressed.

Banned by Beijing Exhibition at St Johns Church in the London Borough of Waterloo.

One of the Chinese artists behind the non-profit organization Censorship Index in the British capital and at the opening talked about their difficult work in exile is Badiucao.

The curator describes it as follows:

Badiucao is a Chinese-Australian artist and human rights defender. In addition to being the subject of harassment and defamation campaigns, he has been the subject of attempts to censor his work on several occasions, notably in the Czech Republic, Italy and more recently in Poland.

The initiators of the exhibition also gave the floor to a Chinese analyst and human rights expert, the Uyghur Nyrola Elim, on their website:

I never thought that people in Europe would be censored. I never thought China would have such a long arm to tie someone’s throat. You can’t physically see it, but you know it’s there. those: indexoncensorship.org

How you can help Badiucao

Anyone who wants to support the Chinese-Australian activist in his artistic struggle against human rights violations in China on badiucao.com find. Digital works can be purchased on his personal website. The artist also has a Patreon page where you can send him donations.

The diet critic also drew for the TikTok app

With this in mind, an analysis:

