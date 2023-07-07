Prime Minister to announce 2 Vande Bharat trains and unveil projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in UP





By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Friday, where he will launch various development projects worth around Rs 12,000 crore and flag two Vande trains Bharath Express. During his whirlwind tour of the two eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh, he will also address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Wajidpur. BJP sources in the district told the PTI news agency that Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold a “tiffin per charcha” with party workers after the rally. PM MODI IN GORAKHPUR Prime Minister Modi will first arrive in Gorakhpur, which is also the territory of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Prime Minister will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press. Recently, Gita Press was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 by a jury chaired by PM Modi. According to Gita Press Director Lalmani Tripathi, during the closing ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Lila Chitra Temple and also have a photo opportunity with the directors of the religious book publisher. He will also address a rally there, Tripathi said. The opening ceremony of the centenary celebrations was honored by the then president, Ramnath Kovind. READ ALSO | Order of the Nile to the Legion of Merit: PM Modi’s State Honors List According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director of Public Relations (North Eastern Railway), Prime Minister Modi will leave the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express from platform number 1 at Gorakhpur railway station. He will also report the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express via video conference. Yogi Adityanath and State Governor Anandiben Patel will be present at the launch of the Vande Bharat trains. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station. VARANASI Prime Minister Modi will then travel to his constituency, Varanasi, in the evening. It will inaugurate the new freight corridor between Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction railway station and Son Nagar, and the four-laning of National Highway 56 linking Varanasi and Jaunpur. The foundation stones for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat will be laid by Prime Minister Modi. According to Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stones for an international cricket stadium and three railway bridges. The prime minister will also launch a 10-story international hostel built at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Sharma said, adding that he will likely inaugurate a water taxi service. To ensure rock-solid security during PM Modi’s visit, eight SPs, eight additional SPs, 22 circle officers, 40 inspectors, 190 sub-inspectors, 1,500 gendarmes, three companies of PACs and three companies of paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, snipers and 500 GRP and RPF jawans will be on duty, ADG Akhil Kumar said. READ ALSO | How Modi’s visit to France will have India’s defense needs as a priority area VISIT TO TELANGANA, RAJASTHAN TOMORROW On July 8, Prime Minister Modi will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana to lay the foundation stones for various projects, including key sections of the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor and the four-laning of the Karimnagar-Warangal section of the national road 563. From Warangal, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bikaner after attending a public meeting. In Bikaner, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate various sections of the Amritsar-Jamnagar highway, the interstate transmission line for Phase I of the Green Energy Corridor. The foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner station will also be laid. (with PTI entries)

