Valet Trump indicted for his role in a case of classified documents | donald trump





Waltine Walt Nauta, widely known for his role as Donald Trump’s personal valet, was arrested on Thursday for his role in the federal classified documents case.

Nauta, 40, came into the orbit of former presidents on a military mission.

The Trump body man, as he would become known, was raised as one of six siblings from the village of Agat, Guam, which has a population of about 4,515. His aunt Elly Nauta told the Washington Post in March that he had always been a good boy and had joined the Navy as a cook in 2001 to see the world.

After achieving the rank of Culinary Specialist, Nauta was assigned in 2012 to Presidential Catering, which prepares meals for the President and first family, as well as catering dinners for visiting heads of state.

Nauta worked in a small passageway in the White House connecting the West Wing to a private dining room. After Trump was elected President, Nauta was assigned to serve as Trump’s military valet. It fell to him to answer the presidential call button, often to serve Diet Cokes, sometimes Big Macs.

Everyone has realized that Walt is the one Trump knows and feels comfortable with. So let’s give Trump what he wants, which is familiarity, a former official told the Post.

But he was not considered a political operator, doing neither more nor less than was expected of him. When Trump’s term ended in January 2021, Nauta followed the ex-president to Florida.

There was a need for someone who wasn’t too proud to get a new tie, pick up the dry cleaners, follow him around the golf course, host his dinner parties, do things a lot of people don’t die don’t want to spend their whole lives doing, a Trump adviser told the Post.

But Nauta now faces six federal charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a document or record, and misrepresentation, for his alleged role in the classified documents case.

According to the government, Nauta moved boxes from the White House in the final days of Trump’s presidency, repeatedly moved them in Trump’s direction at Mar-a-Lago, and then lied about it to investigators.

The allegations include claims that Nauta discovered several boxes in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago had fallen over, knocking over classified documents, and photographed the mess which allegedly included documents reserved for the Western intelligence alliance Five Eyes.

Asked later by investigators if he knew where the boxes had been stored, he reportedly said: I wish, I wish I could tell you. I don’t know. Honestly, I do not know.

The inclusion of Nautas as an alleged co-conspirator in the case met with opposition from Trump last month who described him as a wonderful man who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as a senior chef, then moved into private life as a personal aide.

Trump accused the government of trying to destroy Nautas’ life.

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb told The Associated Press last month that he felt sorry for Nauta, whom he described as a dedicated worker who nods his head and then does what is told him to do.

Nautas’ aunt Elly told the Post that her nephew let the family know he was only following instructions when he moved the boxes to Mar-a-Lago.

He told his mother there was nothing to worry about. He didn’t do anything wrong. Everything he was taught [to do] was to put the boxes where they needed to go, she says.

