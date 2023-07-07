Toshakhana Corruption Case | Imran Khan addresses Supreme Court against Islamabad High Court order





Imran Khan. File | photo credit: Reuters

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf party leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court’s directive to the Magistrate’s Court which had requested a review of the maintainability of the Toshakhana corruption case in a week.

Mr Khan, 70, was charged in the Toshakhana bribery case on May 10 by District and Extra Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who dismissed objections to the admissibility of the case.

Imran Khan had challenged the admissibility of the case to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which overturned the verdict of the trial court. The IHC bench had said the trial court dismissed Mr Khan’s claim on weak grounds. The bench asked the lower court to treat Mr. Khan’s motion as pending.

The trial courts decision was challenged before the IHC, which remitted the case to the first on July 4 to re-examine the case in seven days in light of eight legal issues to decide the maintainability of the benchmark, reported The Dawn newspaper.

The new petition, filed by Mr Khan in the Supreme Court on July 6, argued that the IHC was not legally justified in dismissing the same issues of law that formed the basis of the contested order of reconsideration by the same judge. of first instance which had already delivered its judgment.

In the motion, Mr Khan argued that the IHC erred in jurisdiction by returning the case to the same trial judge against whom a request had been made to transfer the case, according to the report.

Moved by lead attorney Khawaja Haris Ahmad, the motion filed by Imran Khan also requested a stay of proceedings before the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Dilawar, until a decision is made on his appeal by the Supreme Court.

Toshakhana’s question over the sale of state gifts received by the cricketer-turned-politician has become a major issue in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the former prime minister for making misrepresentation and incorrect declaration.

On October 21 last year, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making false statements and incorrect statement.

Imran Khan is facing more than 140 cases across the country and has faced charges including terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder since he was ousted from power in April last year.

He is also facing a number of cases related to the May 9 anti-government protests following his arrest in a corruption case. Mr Khan’s supporters attacked several military and government buildings across the country after his arrest and he was later released.

