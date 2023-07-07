Valet Trump pleads not guilty in investigation of classified documents | donald trump





Donald Trump’s valet and co-defendant in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case pleaded not guilty in his postponed arraignment on Thursday after retaining an admitted defense attorney in the Southern District of Florida the previous night, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The valet, Walt Nauta, charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements to the FBI appeared in Federal District Court in Miami with his Florida attorney, Sasha Dadan, and his longtime attorney in Washington, Stanley Woodward.

Nauta had previously been unable to plead not guilty, a necessary step to begin pre-trial proceedings, when Trump was arraigned last month and in a hearing postponed last week because he had no been unable to find a Florida-based attorney to represent him.

The completion of Nautas’ indictment means the Justice Department can begin the complex statutory process known as Cipa, which governs the discovery of classified documents to the defense. Lawyers for Trump and Nautas are next due to appear before U.S. Judge Aileen Cannon on July 14.

For weeks, Nauta had struggled to find a suitable Florida-based attorney after being forced to drop his first choice due to a dispute over legal fees and the need for any potential candidate to meet some unique conditions, a person familiar with the situation said.

The conditions: an ability to mingle with Nauta and his team, who had specifically not wanted a former prosecutor due to differences in style and strategy, such as not pressuring Nauta into accepting a deal advocacy.

Nauta was comfortable with Dadan, a former assistant public defender for the 19th Judicial Circuit in Florida who has limited federal trial experience but has argued cases before Cannon and formally withheld her the day before her postponed arraignment, the person said.

Nauta was charged by federal prosecutors earlier this month after helping Trump remove boxes from a storage room at the Mar-a-Lago club before Trump’s attorney could search them for classified documents demanded by a grand jury subpoena, according to the indictment.

Trump’s actions to have those boxes removed from the storage room, an episode now at the heart of the obstruction charge, led Corcoran to certify a bogus certification to the Justice Department confirming that no other documents were found. was on the property, according to the indictment.

Separately, according to the indictment, Nauta lied to the FBI when he allegedly said he did not know how boxes of classified documents were taken to Trump’s residence before Trump agreed to return 15 boxes to the National Archives in January 2022.

When asked if he knew where the Trumps boxes had been stored, before they were in the Trumps residence and if they had been in a secure or locked place, Nauta falsely replied, I wish, I wish can tell you. I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t know, the indictment says.

The indictment alleged that Nauta lied to the FBI because he and another Trump employee at Mar-a-Lago moved the boxes.

Nauta actually knew that the Pine Hall boxes were from the storage room, as Nauta himself, with the help of Trump Employee 2, had moved the boxes from the storage room to Pine Hall; and Nauta had observed the boxes and moved them to various locations, he said.

