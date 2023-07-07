Xi urges Jiangsu to take the lead in advancing Chinese modernization

President Xi Jinping has called on east China’s Jiangsu Province to lead and lead by example in advancing Chinese modernization. Photo: Xinhua

President Xi Jinping has called on east China’s Jiangsu Province to lead and lead by example in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection trip to Jiangsu from Wednesday to Friday.

Hailing the strengths of Jiangsu’s strong industrial base, rich scientific and educational resources, healthy business environment and huge market size, he urged the province to continue to play an exemplary role in promoting reform, innovation and high-quality development, as well as contributing to China’s efforts to foster a new development model.

During his trip, Xi visited the cities of Suzhou and Nanjing and visited places such as an industrial park, enterprises, a historical and cultural block and a science laboratory.

Visiting Suzhou Industrial Park, Xi stressed the crucial role of high-tech parks in realizing self-sufficiency and self-strengthening in science and technology. He called for more comprehensive integrated development of enterprises, universities and research institutes, with enterprises taking the lead.

Xi stressed the importance of fostering new industries and accelerating industrial upgrades by taking advantage of new technologies. In addition, he stressed expanding international cooperation to build world-class, open and innovation-oriented high-tech parks.

During his visit to Suzhou HYC Technology Co., Ltd., Xi expressed his joy that all of the company’s research and development personnel are young. He pointed out that China’s modernization momentum offers huge opportunities for young people.

On Thursday morning, Xi strolled through the historic and cultural block of Pingjiang, a site with a rich history spanning more than 2,500 years.

He noted that China’s beautiful traditional culture embodies qualities such as resilience, patience and perseverance, which have become part of China’s national spirit.

Xi said Suzhou has excelled in blending tradition and modernity, simultaneously promoting historical and cultural heritage and driving high-tech innovation and high-quality development.

This approach embodies the future of development, he added.

During his visit to Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu, on Thursday afternoon, Xi visited Purple Mountain Laboratories, where he inspected a comprehensive 6G lab, among other things, to learn about efforts to to achieve major scientific and technological breakthroughs.

Xi said with rapid advances in information technology, disruptive technologies may emerge at any time. He insisted on pursuing a pragmatic path of innovation.

While inspecting NARI Group Corporation, Xi learned of the company’s efforts to develop core technologies, ensure grid security and electricity supply, and promote energy transition.

Xi encouraged the company’s young researchers to make breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies, leading fulfilling lives.

On Friday morning, Xi heard a work report from the provincial Party committee and the Jiangsu government.

Xi stressed that the key to China’s modernization lies in upgrading science and technology.

Efforts should be made to enhance the leading role of enterprises in innovation, encourage the flow of innovation resources to enterprises, and promote the industrial application of scientific and technological breakthroughs, Xi said.

Xi called for establishing a basic system to support global innovation.

He also called for increasing science and technology investment through various channels and strengthening the legal protection of intellectual property rights.

Xi stressed the need to prioritize the real economy and build a modern industrial system.

The pace must be accelerated to develop strategic emerging industrial clusters with international competitiveness, he said, calling for deeper integration of the digital economy with advanced manufacturing and modern service industries.

He called for building a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as its backbone.

The province should also facilitate domestic and international dual circulation, innovate ways and measures to attract foreign investment and open up more to the outside world, Xi added.

Building a modern Chinese civilization is key to pushing forward China’s modernization, Xi said, urging Jiangsu to step up promotion of sectors such as science and technology, education and culture.

Xi also demanded accelerated efforts to establish a well-balanced social security system, improve employment promotion mechanisms and public services to boost employment.

He called for better guaranteeing the employment of key groups.

On work safety, Xi said safety reviews should be continued to limit serious and major accidents.

Xi called for flood vigilance as China is about to enter a key period for flood control. He also noted the increased risk of forest fires in some areas.

Various emergency preparations should be made to minimize all kinds of losses, Xi added.

Regarding the Party-wide education campaign, Xi said that since its launch, good results have been achieved. He called for efforts to guide Party members and cadres to pay greater attention to practice and build synergy for tangible results.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi during the inspection.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Purple Mountain Laboratories in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Purple Mountain Laboratories in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits NARI Group Corporation in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, 6 July 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits NARI Group Corporation in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, 6 July 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits NARI Group Corporation in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, 6 July 2023.

