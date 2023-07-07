Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hits back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accuses him of lying | Raipur News





RAIPUR: In a counterattack to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi scathing criticism of corruption, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel responded by stating, “Since you arrived Modi ji, the flow of lies started. Reacting strongly to allegations of corruption leveled against his government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: Modi ji, as soon as you arrived a wave of lies started flowing. Read also Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches scathing attack on Congress in Chhattisgarh, calls corruption his biggest ideology Addressing a rally on the grounds of the Science College in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, Prime Minister Modi, on his first visit to the poll-linked state on Friday, said: “Congress has become a model of mismanagement, and the people of Chhattisgarh decided to uproot the party at the next assembly Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and dedicates development projects worth Rs 7,500 crore in Chhattisgarh, pushing for infrastructure development The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone for five national highway projects worth around Rs 6,400 crore, the doubling of the 103 km long Raipur-Khariar railway line, which was completed at cost of Rs 750 crore, and a 17- kilometer long new railway line linking Keoti to Antagarh, While the BJP in the state deceived the people and the farmers about the paddy purchased with the Centre’s money. You are Prime Minister Modi ji, you know the truth, but you also lied.” On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally in Raipur Congress corruption and paddy supply .

Baghel reacted on Twitter: “It is the biggest lie on behalf of the farmers that the Center takes 80% of the paddy bought in Chhattisgarh. If your government’s role is so huge in buying paddy from the USA , so why are the farmers in your Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi forced to sell paddy at Rs 1000-1200 per quintal, Modi ji?” he asked.

“You were wrongly informed by BJP state leaders and you read the speech and left. Every child in Chhattisgarh knows that we had sworn in Gangajal for farmers loan exemption within ten days (of government formation in 2018) and we did it in two hours. But the needle of the BJP is stuck. Farmers in the state remember that the BJP never fulfilled its promise to give 2,100 rupees per quintal against the purchase of paddy and a ‘premium’ to the farmers. They also now know what the Congress government has done for them,” Baghel said. Now no one can mislead farmers in Chhattisgarh, not even you, CM added.

At the rally, Prime Minister Modi said Congress had taken Gangajal in hand and pledged to deliver on his promises, including the alcohol ban, within 10 days if he comes to power in the country. state, but that he had not kept it.

Modi alleged that Bagel’s government misled farmers into buying paddy by saying that more than 80% of the paddy bought in the state came from the Centre. He added that the Central BJP had given more than one lakh crore to the rice farmers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/raipur/chhattisgarh-cm-bhupesh-baghel-hits-back-at-pm-narendra-modi-accuses-him-of-speaking-lies/articleshow/101572854.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos