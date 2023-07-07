Ex-attorney: Redactions in unsealed affidavit of Trump’s search warrant suggest additional charges





A federal judge on Wednesday unsealed some previously redacted portions of the affidavit used by the FBI to obtain a search warrant for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last year.

Unredacted sections of the document suggest investigators sought the warrant after surveillance footage near a storage room in Mar-a-Lago’s basement showed Walt Nauta, the personal valet and co-defendant of Trump, moving boxes days before federal prosecutors met with Trump’s attorneys at the resort to retrieve any remaining classified documents he had in his possession.

“It appears that the DOJ knew when it requested the search warrant that a significant number of boxes that Trump removed from the WH were not included in the storage area that he identified as the only repository. of his documents,” tweeted the former U.S. attorney. Joyce Vance. “First evidence of significant obstruction of investigation.”

The unsealing was ordered by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the warrant. The newly unsealed parts include photos of dozens of boxes in Mar-a-Lago’s storage room and descriptions of footage captured by security cameras.

“The door to the storage room was painted gold and had no other markings on it,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. “The door to the storage room is located about halfway up the wall and is accessed by several wooden stairs.”

The affidavit says Nauta took about 64 boxes from the room but only returned about 25 to 30.

“Video footage shows that evidence was moved recently,” the affidavit reads. “It cannot be seen on the video footage where the boxes were moved when they were removed from the storage area, and therefore the current location of the boxes that were removed from the storage area but not did not return is unknown.”

When prosecutors arrived, Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, “said he had been informed that all documents from the White House were stored in one location at Mar-a-Lago, the storage room. , and the boxes of documents in the storage room were ‘the remaining repository’ of the White House archives,” the affidavit states, adding that Corcoran said “he was not informed that there was archives in a private office space or other location in Mar-a-Lago”.

Parts of the affidavit remain sealed.

“I still think the real story is what’s left that’s redacted,” former U.S. attorney Barb McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “And we know from other reports that the grand jury is continuing to do its job. To continue to investigate. That means there could be additional charges. Or additional defendants who will be indicted.”

Recent reports have revealed that the Florida grand jury that indicted Trump has issued new subpoenas in its ongoing investigation.

“So I guess that’s the kind of material they’re trying to protect. Normally, public documents should be entirely unredacted” unless there’s “a legitimate reason for the application of the law,” she explained.

“So there could be witnesses that they are trying to protect,” she added. “Or certain investigative leads that they are trying to protect. Until they finalize and complete the remaining steps of this investigation, I am very curious to know what it is.”

