Zelenski meets Turkish president on tour to lobby NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday on the latest leg of a diplomatic tour to push for his country’s NATO membership and the delivery of more weapons from its allies.

“Without long-range weapons, it is not only difficult to carry out offensive missions, but also, to be honest, defensive operations”, Zelenski said Friday from the Czech Republic, before heading to Turkey.

“We are talking to the United States, for now it is up to them”, he added.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he would send helicopter gunships to Ukraine and train pilots of American-made F-16 fighters.

PHOTO/ARCHIVING – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The meeting with Erdogan in Istanbul comes on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion and in the midst of a counter-offensive by troops from Kiev which, according to Zelensky himself, is progressing slowly.

“However, we are advancing, we are not retreating like the Russians,” he said. “Now we have the initiative,” he added.

The discussion with the Turkish president, an important mediator between Kiev and Moscow in the conflict, is expected to focus on the expiring deal for Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea and the NATO summit next week.

Analysts expect Zelenski to try to convince Erdogan to give Sweden the necessary green light for NATO membership ahead of the July 11-12 meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Turkey is blocking Sweden’s bid over a long-running dispute with Stockholm over what Ankara says the Scandinavian country’s overly lax attitude towards Kurdish activists in the country.

Cluster bombs

Zelenski seeks above all to become a member of NATO and hopes that the Lithuanian summit will lead to an “invitation” from kyiv to join the group.

The two leaders will also try to find a way to extend a Turkey-UN brokered deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports during the war and which, unless Moscow agrees to renew it, expires on July 17. .

On Thursday, Zelenski traveled to Bulgaria and then to the Czech Republic, from where he called for the “honesty” of NATO and the “courage” of its allies, from whom he asked for more military support.

AFP/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE – Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky looks at a map during a visit to a Ukrainian army position

According to the Ukrainian leader, the slow supply of weapons has delayed his counter-offensive and given Russia time to strengthen its defenses in occupied areas.

In Washington, US media reported that the Pentagon was preparing a new weapons and ammunition package that could include the controversial cluster bombs, which consist of small explosives spread over a wide radius.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted that he had spoken with his American counterpart about “new projects related to the supply of various types of ammunition”.

These bombs have been used before by both sides, although human rights organizations condemn their use and say unexploded ordnance can remain unexploded and threaten civilians.

Mystery around Prigozhin

The Kremlin has warned that it will follow the meeting between Zelensky and Erdogan “closely” and will maintain “constructive cooperation with Ankara”, according to its spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

But all attention in Moscow is focused on the mystery of the fate of Yevgeny Prigojine, Wagner’s boss who rebelled against military command in late June.

Although the Kremlin agreed to the leader of the paramilitary group going to Belarus, the Belarusian president and mediator of the pact that ended the rebellion, Alexander Lukashenko, assured that he was not there, but in Saint- Petersburg.

Reuters- Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group

Peskov, when asked about the fate of Prigozhin, replied: “We don’t track his movements.

On the ground, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the western city of Lviv on Thursday, hundreds of kilometers from the front line, killing nine people and wounding 42 others, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Friday.

The Russian military said it targeted places of “temporary deployment” of Ukrainian soldiers. “All designated facilities have been affected,” the Department of Defense said.