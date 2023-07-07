FACT CHECK: Is it true that AFC President gave President Joko Widodo a special gift regarding football?





The narrative requires that the information President of the AFC give something so that Indonesia can participate in the U-17 World Cup. The Indonesia U-17 national team is preparing for the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Indonesia’s status as hosts makes this competitive opportunity open. Subway Suara.com found on YouTube channel, an account called KAPTEN with watermarked content KAPTEN CHANNEL uploaded a video titled “WHILE PASSING WORLD CUP, AFC PRESIDENT GIVES THIS AWARD TO JOKOWI || U-17 WORLD CUP”. Uploaded on Friday (07/07/2023), the thumbnail photo features Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the presentation of some sort of trophy from AFC President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa. Then there are General President Erick Thohir and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as well as the background of football players accompanied by the banner “GARUDA IS BACK”. Then the caption accompanying the thumbnail is “SUPPORTING INDONESIAN NATIONAL TEAM AFC PRESIDENT GIVES SHORT AWARD TO JOKOWI”. EXPLANATION Subway Suara.com did a video search and found the following results: *Minute 0:30 contains a video clip of PSSI President Erick Thohir explaining how Indonesia was valued as hosts of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. FIFA arrival expected to see the feasibility of using stadiums in the country. * Minute 1:00 mentions Erick Thohir’s role in advancing Indonesian football, including the possibility of staging another championship after being turned down and dropped as host of the 2023 U-20 World Cup . * Minute 1:28 features the figure of Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Chairman of the AFC. * Minute 1:49 FIFA President Gianni Infantino appears to be listening to an explanation about the King Saud University stadium with an audience capacity of up to 27,220. *Minute 2:09 AFC chairman Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa says the female-voiced narrator congratulated Indonesia on their appointment as hosts. * There was no gift given by AFC President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for the participation of the Indonesian U-17 national team as stated in the title. CONCLUSION Video titled “WHILE PASSING THE WORLD CUP, AFC PRESIDENT GIVES THIS AWARD TO JOKOWI || U-17 WORLD CUP” has content in the wrong context. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Subway Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide comments/reviews, either through the comments column in each related content, by contacting Metro Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that require verification or verification facts by email. [email protected]

