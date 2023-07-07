A plea bargain is Trump’s best option





Donald Trump is campaigning to return to the White House, which Bill Clinton once called the crown jewel of the federal penal system. But Trump would be wise to focus on avoiding permanent residence in one of the prison complex’s less comfortable outposts.

Already indicted in a New York State court for tax evasion and other crimes, he was recently indicted on federal charges of unlawful possession of classified documents and obstruction of justice. If found guilty on both counts, he could face years or even decades in prison. That’s not counting possible charges of seditious conspiracy related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurgency, or those related to Georgia’s alleged election interference in its efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

The case of classified documents seems particularly solid. If even half of that is true, then he’s toast, said his former attorney general, William Barr. It’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning. Investigators have a recording of Trump talking about classified documents that he did not declassify as president, but which made a prosecutors’ dream come true.

He tried to deny the seriousness of his legal situation: After CNN aired the leaked recording, he claimed he didn’t actually have the documents he mentioned. It was just bravado, he said. But prosecutors have a mountain of evidence the size of Denali, and prosecutors rarely press charges unless they expect to win.

Trump, despite his bluster, is at high risk in both courts. If tried and convicted, the 77-year-old former president could very well spend his last days on earth in prison.

[ Editorial: Republicans and Trump supporters, face reality for the sake of the nation ]

But that’s if he’s crazy enough to stand trial. He might agree to plead guilty to less serious offenses in exchange for a lighter sentence that reduces or possibly avoids jail time. It’s safe to say that almost any defense attorney, representing a client with so much evidence against him, would advise accepting a plea bargain. In fact, 98% of federal criminal cases end this way.

Trump, of course, swears to beat the rap. But it is not an irrevocable commitment. Many defendants who have strenuously claimed to be innocent have finally seen the wisdom of making a plea.

The former president is not known for doing what a sane person would do in any situation. But one thing you can count on Trump is what’s best for him alone. When he finally tackles the harsh prospect of what amounts to a life sentence behind bars, he might decide to make a deal. Trump has often denied responsibility in lawsuits only to eventually agree to pay a large settlement rather than leave his fate to a jury.

The outlook ahead of him is bleak. First, he has a good chance of being convicted of multiple crimes. Second, he has a good chance of losing a presidential race. Trump may think that if he were to win he could forgive himself, but the courts would likely rule against him. Even if they didn’t, his power of pardon would be useless against state convictions.

Chicago Tribune opinion

Days of the week

Read the latest editorials and commentary curated by the Tribune Opinion team.

Trump might be able to be prison president, but what’s the appeal of our highest office if you have to undergo strip searches, wear prison uniforms, eat bad food, and take orders from armed guards? Also: no golf or McDonalds.

He must also realize upon his inauguration that he could be removed by impeachment or by the 25th Amendment. Even many Republicans in Congress might rather elevate his running mate to the presidency than stick with inmate No. 12345-004.

[ Clarence Page: History is flexible for Trumps MAGA troops ]

You can assume Special Counsel Jack Smith, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, or other prosecutors wouldn’t be open to a deal Trump would accept. Why let him go with a light sentence? Aside from the risk of an acquittal, they might prefer to spare the country the divisive ordeal of its trial if they could extract an admission of guilt and impose a meaningful sentence.

Trump has an oversized bargaining chip: he could agree to give up his presidential campaign and agree to ironclad terms to enforce that promise. In this scenario, he could get away with a hefty fine and a relatively short stay in a minimum-security facility or possibly no jail time at all.

It would be difficult for Trump to agree to make a deal with prosecutors that qualifies him as a convicted felon and give up his presidential ambition. But not as hard as dying in prison.

Steve Chapman was a member of the editorial board of the Tribune from 1981 to 2021. His columns, exclusive to the Tribune, appear on the first Thursday of each month. He can be contacted at [email protected].

Submit a letter of no more than 400 words to the editor here or email [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion/commentary/ct-column-donald-trump-federal-charges-plea-bargain-chapman-20230706-mfhsewr2ondn5ohffeaxrjoxnu-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos