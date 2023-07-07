Prime Minister Modi praises Gita Press on centenary celebrations; Call it temple for millions





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize laureate on July 7, Gita Press publisher here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to four states, which started today. He flew to Gorakhpur airport from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Vijay Sankalp rally in Raipur. Speaking in the poll-bound state, he sharpened his attack on the Congress party and said those stained with corruption are trying to sew together opposition unity. “Those who are defiled are trying to come together today. Those who were cursing each other, they have now started finding excuses to come together,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that there was corruption at the heart of the Congress party. “Without corruption, Congress can’t even breathe. Corruption is the biggest ideology in Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the centenary celebrations of Gita Press, said, “Gita Press is the only printing press in the world, which is not just an organization but a living faith. Gita Press is not just a printing press, but a temple for millions of people… The name of the press also has Gita and the work also has Gita. Following the Gita Press event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two Vande Bharat trains linking Gorakhpur – Lucknow and Jodhpur – Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station. Gorakhpur Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya and improve connectivity with major cities in the state and also boost tourism. Jodhpur Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity to famous places like Jodhpur, Abu Road, Ahmedabad and boost the socio-economic development of the region. According to an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 12,100 crore in his home constituency, Varanasi, and inaugurate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction railway line. -Sound Nagar from Dedicated Freight. Corridor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also dedicate a four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56, making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats and distribute PMSVANidhi loans, PMAY rural house keys and Ayushman cards to UP beneficiaries, the statement added. “Modern infrastructure is also linked to social justice. Infrastructure means ease of life, ease of business, employment and development opportunities. The projects will create new opportunities and benefit tourism. It will also initiate facilities and development,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eventful tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan will end on July 8. Earlier on July 6, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the program venues and reviewed preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on July 7. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected Gita Press and Gorakhpur Railway Station where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend various functions. After inspecting the Gita Press, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur Railway Station via the same route by which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Platform No. 1 at the station and took detailed briefings on the preparations made so far from railway and administration officials. (with ANI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://organiser.org/2023/07/07/182607/bharat/pm-modi-attends-closing-ceremony-of-gita-press-centenary-celebrations-in-gorakhpur/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos