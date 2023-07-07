Politics
Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi: new salvo from the Prime Minister to Congress from Chhattisgarh. Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched yet another attack on the unity of Chhattisgarh Congress saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not spare the corrupt government and they fear nothing.
“If you don’t want Modi (the one who is afraid is not Modi). I will not hesitate to take action for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. We invested double what Congress did in the state. Congress is the enemy of the poor,” he told a public rally in the state capital, Raipur, as part of the laying of the cornerstone worth 7,600 crores.
Alleging Congress to have corruption as its biggest ideology, Prime Minister Modi said he was a guarantee of action against corruption if the big old party was a guarantee of corruption. He also alleged that Congress had made Chhattigarh its ATM, with every department implicated in corruption.
Congress promised the prohibition of alcohol in the state, but in reality they committed scams worth thousands of crores. The scam money went to the party’s account. Now people are saying that the party failed to implement the 2.5 year power sharing formula (referring to the seat sharing pact on the post of Chief Minister between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo ) because of the struggle for this money,
It was Modis’ first visit to the congress-run state after taking over as prime minister for a second term in 2019; Chhattisgarh is heading for parliamentary elections later this year.
The next 25 years will be crucial for the development of Chhattisgarh but a great panja (referring to the symbol of the Congress party) stands like a great wall against it. The panja Congress has decided to take your rights away from you and they are going to plunder and destroy the state, Modi said, adding that the ruling party in the state failed to deliver on its promises after the 2018 elections.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-in-chhattisgarh-launches-attack-at-congress-assembly-election-101688722920199.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Yellen’s visit to Beijing aims to bridge differences over a daunting array of Sino-American antagonisms
- Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi: new salvo from the Prime Minister to Congress from Chhattisgarh. Latest India News
- Why the United States is Ready to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine Now
- Katrina Kaif is mobbed by fans; His cool attitude wins the heart | Bollywood
- Memories of Andy Murray’s first Wimbledon title 10 years later | Tennis news
- Woman in rope-pulling Native American dress enters Iowa parade sparks outrage and confusion
- Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 “excessive idle battery drain” issue
- UN chief calls for strong international police force to help fight Haiti’s armed gangs
- The Golden Gate Bridge is considered a suicide barrier
- How Russia is supercharging the war in Ukraine AI warfare
- Patients with compromised immune systems have lower immune responses to COVID-19 vaccines, ET HealthWorld
- Jokowi visits Australia and Papua New Guinea, admits discussing Papua conflict