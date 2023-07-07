Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi: new salvo from the Prime Minister to Congress from Chhattisgarh. Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched yet another attack on the unity of Chhattisgarh Congress saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not spare the corrupt government and they fear nothing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

“If you don’t want Modi (the one who is afraid is not Modi). I will not hesitate to take action for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. We invested double what Congress did in the state. Congress is the enemy of the poor,” he told a public rally in the state capital, Raipur, as part of the laying of the cornerstone worth 7,600 crores.

Alleging Congress to have corruption as its biggest ideology, Prime Minister Modi said he was a guarantee of action against corruption if the big old party was a guarantee of corruption. He also alleged that Congress had made Chhattigarh its ATM, with every department implicated in corruption.

Congress promised the prohibition of alcohol in the state, but in reality they committed scams worth thousands of crores. The scam money went to the party’s account. Now people are saying that the party failed to implement the 2.5 year power sharing formula (referring to the seat sharing pact on the post of Chief Minister between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo ) because of the struggle for this money,

It was Modis’ first visit to the congress-run state after taking over as prime minister for a second term in 2019; Chhattisgarh is heading for parliamentary elections later this year.

The next 25 years will be crucial for the development of Chhattisgarh but a great panja (referring to the symbol of the Congress party) stands like a great wall against it. The panja Congress has decided to take your rights away from you and they are going to plunder and destroy the state, Modi said, adding that the ruling party in the state failed to deliver on its promises after the 2018 elections.