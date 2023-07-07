Yellen’s visit to Beijing aims to bridge differences over a daunting array of Sino-American antagonisms





Comment this story Comment BEIJING Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to revive US-China relations which are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and government. other irritants. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in November and agreed to improve relations between the world’s largest economies and major trading partners. But neither government has shown a willingness to make major policy changes. We hope the United States will take concrete measures to create an environment conducive to the healthy development of economic and trade relations, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Friday. He expressed hope for mutual benefits and win-win results, but did not suggest any Chinese concessions. Yellens’ visit follows that of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi last month in Beijing in a meeting that lasted just 30 minutes. Here’s a look at some areas of contention. US-China relations are riven by disputes over technology, security, human rights, Beijing’s assertive overseas policy and its support for Russia during its war on Ukraine. Despite an agreement between Biden and Xi to improve relations at a meeting in Indonesia in November, ties soured after a Chinese surveillance balloon drifted over the United States in February and was shot down. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in June as part of the highest-level US visit in five years and had a meeting with Xi that lasted just 30 minutes. The United States has blocked Chinese access to advanced processor chips and other technologies for security reasons. Beijing has been slow to retaliate, perhaps to avoid disrupting young Chinese developers of artificial intelligence and other technologies. But this week Beijing announced export controls on two minerals used in semiconductors and solar panels, gallium and germanium. In May, China banned the use of products from the largest US memory chip maker, Micron Technology Inc., in computers that handle sensitive information, saying they had unspecified security flaws but gave no explanation. The Xi government has said it enjoyed boundless friendship with Moscow ahead of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Beijing has provided political support to President Vladimir Putin’s government and has blocked United Nations efforts to criticize the Kremlin . China has also stepped up its purchases of Russian oil and gas, helping to offset revenue losses from Western sanctions. Washington has warned Beijing not to provide military support. The United States rejects China’s claim to sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, where Beijing has built artificial islands and stationed naval forces. Chinese claims overlap with those of Vietnam, Malaysia and US ally the Philippines. Washington and its allies sent warships across the sea to assert their freedom of navigation. Beijing rejects this and says the United States is adding to tensions in the region. China also claims Taiwan’s self-governing island democracy as part of its territory. The Xi government stepped up its efforts to intimidate Taiwan’s elected government by flying fighter jets near the island and launching missiles into the sea. US politicians, including then-President Nancy Pelosi of the United States House of Representatives, traveled to Taiwan to show their support. Businessmen warn that the world could decouple or split into separate markets with incompatible industry standards and products, as the United States and China tighten export controls and try to reduce their dependence on each other . They say it would slow economic growth and innovation. Yellen warned that the decoupling would be a disaster. Treasury officials said ahead of her trip that she would convey that message to Chinese officials. There will be no winners in trade wars or decoupling and broken chains, China’s finance ministry said. There are also deep financial ties: China stores some of its trade surpluses and foreign currency reserves in Treasury debt, which helps fund US government budget deficits. Treasury officials said Yellen plans to encourage Chinese officials to work with Washington on areas of common interest, including climate change. China signed an agreement last month to reduce debts owed by the Zambian government. Treasury officials cited this as an example of areas where cooperation has produced results. Offer this item gift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/07/07/china-us-yellen-biden-xi-economy-trade/6930a0b4-1c96-11ee-be41-a036f4b098ec_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos