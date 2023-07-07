Pakistan. Justice exempts Imran Khan from appearing in Toshakhana case





A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Friday granted former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a waiver from personal appearance in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan appeared in court on behalf of the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Amjad Parvez represented the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan filed a motion requesting the exemption of Imran Khan from personal appearance in the Toshakhana case. Meanwhile, lawyer Amjad raised an objection to the request saying the party was wasting time as four lawyers were representing Imran Khan. The petitioner asked the court to adjourn the hearing until July 10. He said: “The petitioner asked the court to adjourn the hearing until 10 July. “The PTI lawyers did not want to plead the case. Khawaja Haris has no recognizances today,” according to the ARY News report.

The court approved Imran Khan’s request and adjourned the hearing until July 8 and ordered Khawaja Haris to appear in court for the next hearing. The Toshakhana case filed by ruling coalition lawmakers last year alleges that PTI chairman Imran Khan failed to provide details of gifts he withheld from the Toshakhanas during his tenure as prime minister. .

In 2022, Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified Imran Khan for making “false statements and incorrect statement”, according to the ARY News report. According to the judgment, the president of the PTI was involved in corrupt practices under articles 167 and 173 of the constitution. According to the report, criminal proceedings will be initiated against the president of the PTI for filing a false declaration. In its 36-page judgment on the Toshakhana reference, the ECP said, “His disqualification under Article 63.1(P) was for his current membership of parliament,” according to the ARY News report. .

The ECP ruling reads: “The amount in his bank account was approximately half the value of the state gifts. The head of the PTI was required to declare the money and bank details in his declarations, but he did not declare it.” The ECP said, “Imran Khan has been declared disqualified and ousted from his seat in the National Assembly,” ARY News reported. After the ECP ruling, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opened an investigation against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on March 9.

The development came after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch given to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for $2 million. The price of the wristwatch at the time of sale in 2019 was around 280 million Pakistani rupees (PKR). (ANI)

