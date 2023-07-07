Politics
NATO leaders set to offer major support package to Ukraine, but membership not currently on the cards
BRUSSELS (AP) NATO leaders will agree next week to help modernize Ukraine’s armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day, the senior civilian official of the organization. But the war-torn country will not start membership talks anytime soon.
At a two-day summit beginning Tuesday in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, US President Joe Biden and his counterparts will also agree to boost defense spending as allies dump weapons, ammunition and other support as uniforms and medical equipment in Ukraine, 17 months after the start of the war.
They also hope to welcome Sweden as the next member of the world’s largest security organization, if they can overcome objections from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, although its membership will only be formalized in the coming months.
For 500 days, Moscow has sown death and destruction in the heart of Europe, seeking to destroy Ukraine and split NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. At the summit, we will make Ukraine even stronger and define a vision for its future.
Stoltenberg said leaders would agree on a multi-year assistance program to ensure full interoperability between Ukraine’s armed forces and NATO.
A NATO-Ukraine Council where crisis talks can take place will be created. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky will attend the first council meeting in Vilnius on Wednesday
Stoltenberg said the leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and will unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal. NATO first promised that Ukraine would join one day in 2008, but little has changed since then.
When asked when or how Ukraine might join, Stoltenberg said the most important thing now was to make sure Ukraine won. The United States, Germany and some other allies consider that Ukraine should not be invited while it is at war, so as not to encourage Russia to widen the conflict.
As Ukraine pleads with its Western partners for more arms and ammunition, and its partners’ national military stocks are depleted, NATO is encouraging the 31 allies to increase their military budgets.
In 2014, NATO allies pledged to move to 2% of GDP for defense by 2024. In Vilnius, they will do 2% as the minimum, but will not set a deadline for achieving that goal, officials said. NATO officials. According to new estimates released on Friday, only 11 of the allies will meet the 2% target in 2023.
But Stoltenberg said good progress is being made. In 2023, there will be an actual increase of 8.3% across all European Allies and Canada. This is the biggest increase in decades, he said, adding that European Allies and Canada will have invested more than $450 billion more since 2014.
Question marks remain over Sweden’s future in NATO. He gave up a long history of military non-alignment last year to seek protection under the organization’s security umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Erdogan looks set to steal the show at the top. He accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups Ankara says pose a security threat, including Kurdish militant groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.
Hungary is also delaying the approval of Sweden’s candidacy, but has never clearly expressed its concerns publicly. NATO officials expect Hungary to follow suit once Turkey lifts its objections.
The other 29 allies, Stoltenberg and Sweden, have all said the country has done enough to meet Turkey’s demands. Sweden changed its constitution, modified its anti-terrorism laws and lifted an arms embargo against Turkey, among other concessions.
NATO needs the unanimous approval of all 31 members to expand.
Stoltenberg, Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will hold talks in Vilnius on Monday to try to break the deadlock.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wric.com/news/u-s-world/ap-nato-leaders-set-to-offer-ukraine-major-support-package-but-membership-is-off-the-table-for-now/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NATO leaders set to offer major support package to Ukraine, but membership not currently on the cards
- Judy Chaikin, director of Legacy of the Hollywood Blacklist: When you silence this part of society, you cut their hearts
- How we think about the 11 stock sectors ahead of Friday’s key jobs report
- Why technology innovation is not the only solution to the climate crisis
- More ammunition for Ukraine: MPs reach agreement with Council | Actuality
- Pakistan. Justice exempts Imran Khan from appearing in Toshakhana case
- Yellen’s visit to Beijing aims to bridge differences over a daunting array of Sino-American antagonisms
- Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi: new salvo from the Prime Minister to Congress from Chhattisgarh. Latest India News
- Why the United States is Ready to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine Now
- Katrina Kaif is mobbed by fans; His cool attitude wins the heart | Bollywood
- Memories of Andy Murray’s first Wimbledon title 10 years later | Tennis news
- Woman in rope-pulling Native American dress enters Iowa parade sparks outrage and confusion