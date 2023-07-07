no new Rafale and submarine orders





Except for a last-minute surprise, the visit to Paris of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be the guest of honor on July 14, should not be the subject of announcements in terms of arms contracts between the India and France, according to our information. Thus, the announcement of an order for 26 Rafale Marine – a time hoped for for this visit – or even French submarines, will wait a few more months. Contrary to what happened in 2015 during his visit to Paris during which he announced an order for 36 Rafales ready to fly, Narendra Modi wishes this time to announce this type of structuring order for his army in India. . Perhaps he will do so, as is hoped in France, on the sidelines of the G20 summit scheduled for September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. Despite this absence of announcements and American pressure on India in favor of the F-18, the selection of the Rafale Marine, which is to embark on the aircraft carrier “Made in India” INS Vikrant, seems well locked by New Delhi and the Indian Navy. There are no worries about a possible Indian turnaround. Emmanuel Macron will travel to India in September for the G20 summit. These two high-level meetings will enable India and France to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership this year. “France is one of India’s most reliable strategic partners”had also estimated the Indian Ministry of Defense at the end of 2022, a little before the visit of the Minister of the Armies Sébastien Lecornu, on November 27 and 28. Rafale deliveries completed in 2022 Dassault Aviation is counting on a new Rafale order in India. “We are also awaiting announcements from our Indian friends. With India you have to be patient”Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier explained to the Senate at the end of May. In addition to the Rafale Marine, the French aircraft manufacturer is hoping for a new Rafale order from the Indian Air Force (IAF). In 2022, Dassault Aviation has finished delivering to theIAF), the entire Indian order, which consisted of 36 aircraft. To celebrate 25 years of their strategic partnership, New Delhi and Paris will launch a much closer new era in their bilateral relations in July. Narendra Modi, who made a state visit to the United States on June 22, and Emmanuel Macron have a lot of cooperation issues to discuss. The arrival of Narendra Modi will be an opportunity for France “to initiate a new phase of partnership” with Delhi while China multiplies the demonstrations of force in the Indo-Pacific zone. “To mark this important milestone, a contingent of the Indian armed forces will participate in the parade (July 14, editor’s note) alongside the French forces”had specified at the beginning of May the two countries in a joint press release. Faced with the risks of a cold war between China and the United States, Paris is positioning itself as an alternative to Beijing or Washington.



