Anti-terrorism court orders Imran Khan to join probe into May 9 protests





NNA | Updated: Jul 07, 2023 6:28 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): A Lahore anti-terrorism court on Friday ordered former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to join the investigation into cases filed in connection with the violence in the country on May 9. The cases relate to the attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman Town Police Station, vandalism at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town and the burning of a shipping container when protests erupted in the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) arrest of President Imran Khan. On May 9, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi. After Khan’s arrest, his party called for protests, which turned violent in many places. For Friday’s hearing, Imran Khan appeared in court with his lawyer Intizar Panjhuta. Barrister Khawaja Waseem Abbas represented the Punjab government in court. At the start of the hearing, Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar expressed his displeasure with Imran Khan for not participating in the investigation in five cases. During the hearing, the judge asked Imran Khan, “Why haven’t you joined the investigation yet?” Imran Khan said he appears in court daily and that is why he could not participate in the investigation. The judge asked the former Pakistani prime minister to give a list of dates detailing his court appearances.

In response, the president of the PTI said, “I am ready to participate in the investigation”. The judge described the application of the law as “significant”. Imran Khan said he would be part of the investigation if the investigating authorities visited his Zaman Park residence. After Imran Khan’s statement, the judge said, “This is a matter between you and the police which should be discussed and settled mutually. The government lawyer had asked Imran Khan to join the inquest at 4pm today. However, the PTI president said he was unavailable at the time. The judge said it would be best for Imran Khan to come to police headquarters to join the investigation and asked him to do so by July 14. In addition, the judge extended Imran’s bail in all five cases until July 21. the Sessions Judge excused Imran Khan from appearing in court. The judge announced the decision while hearing an appeal filed by Imran Khan challenging the maintainability of the Toshakhana benchmark. Additional District and Sessions Judge Humanyun Dilawar presided over the hearing on Friday. During the hearing, the lawyer for the PTI chairman, Gohar Ali Khan, pleaded to postpone the hearing to July 10. However, the lawyer representing the Election Commission of Pakistan accused the petitioner of using delaying tactics. The judge adjourned the hearing until Saturday and asked the former Pakistani prime minister to appear in court alongside his lawyer Khawaja Haris. (ANI)

