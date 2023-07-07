Kari Lake is now too Trumpy for Donald Trump





Since 2015, Donald Trump has remade the GOP in his image. But one of his leading sycophants may have taken the misstep of taking the Be like Trump mandate not just seriously but literally.

Kari Lake is a television news anchor turned Arizona gubernatorial candidate. She claims, in Trumpy fashion, that she lost the 2022 election because she was the victim of voter fraud (in reality, she got fewer votes than Democrat Katie Hobbs). Lake reportedly landed herself on Trumps 2024 slate for vice president thanks to her slavish displays of devotion to MAGA, ranging from personally vacuuming a red carpet for Trump to implying that the shed take up arms for the defend against the American legal system.

But now, several Trump aides tell The Daily Beast that he is embittered at the idea of ​​her being his vice president:

She’s a shameless, ruthless demagogue who wants power and will do whatever she has to do to get it, a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast.

The adviser added that, in recent months, Trump has been less enthusiastic about Lake himself.

Two Trump advisers who spoke to The Daily Beast said the core of Trump’s frustration with Lake is that in his eyes, she still wants attention.

As one of the advisers said, he is a hunting dog.

Both descriptions apply to Trump himself, of course. But supposedly, he feels there is only room for one shameless, demagogic attention-seeker on the Trump 2024 ticket:

While Lake ticks the running mate box of being an extremely loyal Trump supporter, his ability to upstage the ex-president may well be his downfall.

One of Trump’s two advisers who spoke with Trump about the matter said the former president doesn’t appreciate Lake running around saying she should be vice president.

Tells you everything you need to know that he has not made it his national spokesperson, added the same adviser. She was an obvious choice.

A third Trump adviser, who also spoke to Trump about the issue, said they believe Trump has a clear view of his bet for the vice presidency.

It’s possible that it’s actually Trump staffers degrading on the lake, not the former president himself. The Daily Beast story contains complaints about Lake from three Trump advisers. Last week, People published an innuendo-laden article attributed to a political source that alleged that Lake practically lives in Mar-a-Lago and appears there even more than Melania Trump. Viewing Lake as a political and perhaps even romantic threat seems like a great way to turn more members of Trump’s inner circle against her.

And if Trump is okay with people leaking negative comments about Lake, he hasn’t shown it. Winning Team Publishing, which was co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., just published Lakes’ book, Unafraid. The book launch took place last week at Trumps Bedminster, New Jersey. During the event, the former president called Lake a brave woman and said her book was excellent. He boasted: I read it last night. Im a fast reader.

WATCH: President Trump joins @KariLake for his book launch and tells the crowd he read the book overnight

It’s a great book and it’s a brave woman

Get your copy on Amazon or at https://t.co/JiXPweP5en pic.twitter.com/8FzdycyoMG

— Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 5, 2023

Hours earlier on Truth Social, Trump said he actually knew the book was great because he wrote some of it:

So, did Trump write an introduction to Lakes’ book without even reading it? It’s probably best not to get caught up in details like that. Thing is, Trump is a fast reader and a fantastic writer and someone in Trump’s world wants to make sure Kari Lake doesn’t get too much attention directed at her.

