China undergoes “laws” Japan, what’s up Xi Jinping?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Relations between China and Japan are heating up. The government of President Xi Jinping even imposed a “punishment” on the country of Sakura. This happened after Tokyo planned to discharge radioactive waste water treated by the Fukushima nuclear power plant (PLTN) into the sea. Chinese customs authorities have said they will ban food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures during the planned phase-out. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Chinese customs authorities will ban food imports from ten Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, for security reasons and will carry out strict radiation tests on foods from all over Japan,” the Chinese customs said. quoted by AFP, Friday (7/7/2023). . “Chinese customs will maintain a high level of vigilance,” authorities said in a WeChat statement, without specifying a list of Japanese prefectures affected by the ban. As is known, Japan received the blessing of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to proceed with the removal of the accumulated water that Japan had planned for decades from the nuclear facility. destroyed from Fukushima. This was approved because it was found to meet global standards. The water release was due to start this summer, but the project is opposed by some regional neighbours, with China strongly condemning the plans. The fishing community is also said to be afraid of customers avoiding their catch. China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the IAEA report could not be used as an endorsement of the nuclear water release plan. The country has warned of risks to human health. About 1.33 million cubic meters of groundwater, rainwater and water used for cooling have accumulated at the Fukushima site. The PLTN itself is now decommissioned after several reactors melted due to the 2011 tsunami. The TEPCO plant operator treats the water through an ALPS treatment system to remove almost all radioactive elements except tritium. Companies plan to dilute it before throwing it overboard for decades. “Japan still has many problems in terms of the legitimacy of ocean discharges, the reliability of purification equipment and the completeness of monitoring plans,” China concluded. Previously, South Korea (South Korea) was also affected panic buying Japan.Ginseng Country began stockpiling sea salt and other excess items. This is also due to the Fukushima PLTNF plans.South Korea’s fisheries authorities have pledged to step up efforts to monitor any increase in radioactivity in natural salt ponds and to maintain a seafood ban in waters near Fukushima. “I just bought five kilograms of salt,” said Lee Young Min, a 38-year-old mother of two, adding that she had never bought so much salt before. “As a mother raising two kids, I can’t just sit idly by. I want to feed them safely,” she concluded. Reuters. panic buying caused salt prices in South Korea to rise 27% in June. Korea has decided to release about 50 metric tons of salt per day from stockpiles, even giving it a 20% discount from market prices until July 11. In fact, Japan has made repeated attempts to ensure its water is safe and has been filtered to remove most isotopes even though it contains traces of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is difficult to separate from hydrogen. water. However, this remains a concern for fishermen and consumers of marine products. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Video: Chinese spy balloon floats over Japan (sef/sef)



