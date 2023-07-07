Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago documents case





MIAMI, July 6 (Reuters) – Donald Trump’s aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a federal courthouse in Miami to helping the former U.S. president hide top-secret documents Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.

Attorney Stanley Woodward argued for Nauta in a minutes-long arraignment. Nauta’s Florida-based attorney, Sasha Dadan, was also present.

Nauta smiled at reporters but said nothing when he arrived at the courthouse. He and the lawyers also left without speaking to reporters.

Nauta, a former White House valet and now a Trump aide, faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, misrepresentation and withholding and concealing documents.

Prosecutors allege Nauta hid boxes of documents from Trump’s lawyers who were searching Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort, for classified documents wanted by the US Department of Justice.

Nauta is also accused of lying to investigators during a voluntary interview.

Nauta made his first appearance alongside Trump on June 13 but was not arraigned due to lack of an attorney licensed to practice in Florida. His indictment was postponed a second time in late June for the same reason.

Dadan, his Florida attorney, is a former public defender who unsuccessfully ran for the state House of Representatives as a Republican in 2018.

[1/2]Walt Nauta, personal assistant to former President Donald Trump, and his attorney Stanley Woodward arrive at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Florida July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Washington-based Woodward has represented other members of Trump’s inner circle, including former aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro, as well as several defendants charged in the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of allegedly keeping national security documents without authorization and obstructing justice.

Prosecutors have asked US District Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone the trial until December 11. She had set an initial trial date for August 14.

Trump is the first past or present US president to face criminal charges in federal and state courts.

Prosecution Special Counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them haphazardly in Mar- a-Lago in Florida and its New Jersey golf club.

In addition to the documents case, Trump is accused in New York of allegedly falsifying business documents to conceal silent money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. He has also pleaded not guilty. in that case.

Trump denies wrongdoing and says the investigations are part of a political conspiracy against him.

Cannon has scheduled a hearing for July 14 on how classified information in the case will be handled. Legal experts have said the complexities surrounding the use of highly classified documents as evidence are likely to delay Trump’s trial.

Reporting by Jack Queen in Miami; Additional reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen; Editing by Amy Stevens, Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller

