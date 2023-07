IMF to hold talks with Pakistani parties, including Imran Khans party, on bailout deal

The International Monetary Fund will seek support from Pakistan’s political parties, including former Prime Minister Imran Khans’ party, for a recently announced $3 billion bailout package as the country prepares for national elections, it said. the lender said on Friday.

The new bailout program, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, will be submitted for IMF executive board approval on July 12 and will replace a four-year Extended Financing Facility program originally signed by the Khans government in 2019, which expired last month.

IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that the meetings with political parties were aimed at gaining assurances of their support for key goals and policies under a new IMF-backed program ahead of upcoming national elections.

National elections in Pakistan are due to be held in early November in a charged political atmosphere that has seen Khan, the country’s main opposition leader, in a deadly confrontation with the government and the mighty military.

Khan’s government deviated from agreements reached under an earlier IMF program days before his ouster in a parliamentary vote last year, delaying implementation of the program and heightening uncertainty economic.

The new program will span three governments – the incumbent installed under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose term ends in August, an interim administration that will conduct the elections, and then a new government after the elections.

The IMF will meet Khan at his home in Lahore in the east of the country on Friday, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) confirmed.

The meeting is the highest-profile engagement for Khan since he was ousted from power less than four years into his five-year term.

Hammad Azhar, a former finance minister under Khan, said in a Twitter post that the party was approached by the IMF to seek party support for the new program and its overall goals.

Despite being the country’s most popular leader according to polls, Khan faces disqualification from the elections if he is found guilty in any of the cases brought against him since his impeachment.

He says the cases are an attempt to sideline him and dismantle his party ahead of the election. The government and military deny this and say the cases are founded.

The government launched a crackdown on the party across the country following violent protests following Khan’s brief arrest in May. The protests have seen military installations ransacked. Khan was later released on bail.

Many key Khans aides are still under arrest and many more, like Azhar, are in hiding. Azhar said some members of the PTI economics team will attend the meeting virtually.

