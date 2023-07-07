A common BRICS currency? New plans to challenge US dollar hegemony

-Analysis-



PARIS In the face of continued dollar hegemony, the BRICS bloc of non-Western nations Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been loudly calling for an alternative in recent months.

It was first Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in April, after the appointment of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as head of the New Development Bank (NDB): “I wonder every night why all countries are forced to trade according to the dollar,” Lula said.

A month later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that “the ‘de-dollarization’ had begun”. This is not a new idea, but it has been bolstered by plans to create a common currency.

The group of five countries represents more than 40% of the world’s population, nearly a quarter of world GDP and 18% of world trade. This drives their monetary ambitions, which align with their vision of a multipolar world no longer dominated solely by American power.

After the Second World War, the dollar replaced the pound sterling as the world’s standard currency and today represents 58% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves. Russia in particular welcomes this proposal, because the American sanctions following the war in Ukraine have demonstrated the political power of the dollar.

However, “it’s not really about wanting to dethrone the dollar”, explains Zongyuan Zoe Liu, researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations and co-author of the study “Can BRICS De-dollarize the Global Financial System?”

“You have to distinguish between wanting to use your own currency to build alternative systems to minimize risk, and wanting to absolutely dethrone the dollar, even at your own risk.”

Doubts about the feasibility In any case, for now, the aspiration remains wishful thinking, as the details of the shape of the future currency are still very unclear. “It’s an issue we need to discuss,” said Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s foreign minister. “I don’t think we can just assume that this idea will work, because economic issues are complicated and we have to consider all countries well.” The South African Central Bank has also expressed doubts about the feasibility of the project. At present, it is unlikely that each country will agree to abandon its own monetary policy in favor of a common central bank, “because their systems are very different”, estimates William Gumede, professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Trust in the institution or countries behind a currency is a crucial factor. “China has a central bank controlled by the state, just like Russia, while South Africa, Brazil and India have independent central banks: so their monetary policies are very different. And there are also the question of China’s willingness to relinquish control of its own currency.” The reliability of BRICS institutions is also a sticking point: “Trust in the institution or countries behind a currency is a crucial factor, especially for a reserve currency,” says Martin Cameron, director of Trade Research Advisory at North West University in South Africa. “So even if the BRICS do get involved, doing the transactions is likely to be a challenge, because in South Africa, for example, the government can’t force companies to use that currency.” Not to mention that the question of whether “China will try to manipulate this currency for its own gain” will be on everyone’s mind.

Will the BRICS countries pave the way for the minting of a new common currency? luke incas

Alternative payment systems “I don’t think we will choose a euro-type model,” says Zongyuan Zoe Liu, especially given the lack of “monetary stability in several countries in the past”. Other models are also being considered, such as a currency backed by a commodity such as gold, or the creation of a basket of currencies, on condition of agreeing on the weighting criteria for each. Martin Cameron has little confidence in the hope that this common currency will increase the still underdeveloped trade between the BRICS: “Instead, we have to look at our productivity: what do we choose to produce, and is there something our business partners need?” he says. I do not rule out the possibility that this currency sees the light of day. In the meantime, other avenues of independence from the dollar are being explored, including more exchanges in local currencies: since the beginning of the year, China has largely switched to the yuan to pay for its purchases of materials first to Russia, and Brazil intends to do the same. These developments go hand in hand with the development of alternative payment systems to the SWIFT model. The possibility of expanding the group to countries like Saudi Arabia, currently under consideration, could also reframe the situation. To those who doubt the viability of a common currency, Zongyuan Zoe Liu points out: “Many did not think that the BRICS would have the resources and the political coherence to establish the New Development Bank, and yet they did, so I don’t think to rule out the possibility of this currency seeing the light of day, even if I have serious doubts about the speed of development of such a project.”