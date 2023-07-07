Politics
A common BRICS currency? New plans to challenge US dollar hegemony
-Analysis-
PARIS In the face of continued dollar hegemony, the BRICS bloc of non-Western nations Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been loudly calling for an alternative in recent months.
It was first Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in April, after the appointment of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as head of the New Development Bank (NDB): “I wonder every night why all countries are forced to trade according to the dollar,” Lula said.
A month later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that “the ‘de-dollarization’ had begun”. This is not a new idea, but it has been bolstered by plans to create a common currency.
The group of five countries represents more than 40% of the world’s population, nearly a quarter of world GDP and 18% of world trade. This drives their monetary ambitions, which align with their vision of a multipolar world no longer dominated solely by American power.
After the Second World War, the dollar replaced the pound sterling as the world’s standard currency and today represents 58% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves. Russia in particular welcomes this proposal, because the American sanctions following the war in Ukraine have demonstrated the political power of the dollar.
However, “it’s not really about wanting to dethrone the dollar”, explains Zongyuan Zoe Liu, researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations and co-author of the study “Can BRICS De-dollarize the Global Financial System?”
“You have to distinguish between wanting to use your own currency to build alternative systems to minimize risk, and wanting to absolutely dethrone the dollar, even at your own risk.”
Doubts about the feasibility
In any case, for now, the aspiration remains wishful thinking, as the details of the shape of the future currency are still very unclear. “It’s an issue we need to discuss,” said Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s foreign minister. “I don’t think we can just assume that this idea will work, because economic issues are complicated and we have to consider all countries well.” The South African Central Bank has also expressed doubts about the feasibility of the project.
At present, it is unlikely that each country will agree to abandon its own monetary policy in favor of a common central bank, “because their systems are very different”, estimates William Gumede, professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.
Trust in the institution or countries behind a currency is a crucial factor.
“China has a central bank controlled by the state, just like Russia, while South Africa, Brazil and India have independent central banks: so their monetary policies are very different. And there are also the question of China’s willingness to relinquish control of its own currency.”
The reliability of BRICS institutions is also a sticking point: “Trust in the institution or countries behind a currency is a crucial factor, especially for a reserve currency,” says Martin Cameron, director of Trade Research Advisory at North West University in South Africa. “So even if the BRICS do get involved, doing the transactions is likely to be a challenge, because in South Africa, for example, the government can’t force companies to use that currency.”
Not to mention that the question of whether “China will try to manipulate this currency for its own gain” will be on everyone’s mind.
Will the BRICS countries pave the way for the minting of a new common currency?
Alternative payment systems
“I don’t think we will choose a euro-type model,” says Zongyuan Zoe Liu, especially given the lack of “monetary stability in several countries in the past”. Other models are also being considered, such as a currency backed by a commodity such as gold, or the creation of a basket of currencies, on condition of agreeing on the weighting criteria for each.
Martin Cameron has little confidence in the hope that this common currency will increase the still underdeveloped trade between the BRICS: “Instead, we have to look at our productivity: what do we choose to produce, and is there something our business partners need?” he says.
I do not rule out the possibility that this currency sees the light of day.
In the meantime, other avenues of independence from the dollar are being explored, including more exchanges in local currencies: since the beginning of the year, China has largely switched to the yuan to pay for its purchases of materials first to Russia, and Brazil intends to do the same. These developments go hand in hand with the development of alternative payment systems to the SWIFT model.
The possibility of expanding the group to countries like Saudi Arabia, currently under consideration, could also reframe the situation. To those who doubt the viability of a common currency, Zongyuan Zoe Liu points out: “Many did not think that the BRICS would have the resources and the political coherence to establish the New Development Bank, and yet they did, so I don’t think to rule out the possibility of this currency seeing the light of day, even if I have serious doubts about the speed of development of such a project.”
From articles on your site
Related articles on the web
|
Sources
2/ https://worldcrunch.com/business-finance/brics-currency-dedollarization
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A common BRICS currency? New plans to challenge US dollar hegemony
- Biden did not authorize secret US-Russian talks on war in Ukraine, White House says | American News
- Babaux & the Peacemakers play the local show on Sunday
- Why even celebrity kids even have stylists now | Fashion
- Tupelo’s Hyperion Technology Group Signs $10 Million Defense Contract
- Jokowi approaches Australia and Papua New Guinea to reduce conflict in Papua
- Safety in downtown Winnipeg: province spending $10 million
- Indiana Jones 5 suffers from Hollywood box office budgets
- Two apps hosted on Google Play turned out to be sending user data to servers in China
- Medical receptionists bear the brunt of patient aggression: Study
- Turkish parties merge to increase muscle power in parliament
- UK house prices fall 2.6%, biggest annual drop since 2011