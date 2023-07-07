A delegation of Indian CEOs is expected to visit France during PM Modis’ trip





A delegation of India Inc’s top CEOs is expected to be in France during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ official visit to the country later this month. According to sources, a meeting of the India France Business Forum is also expected to take place in which the delegation will participate. The talks are expected to focus on expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries. The members of the delegation as well as the agenda are still being finalized, said a person familiar with the matter. Emphasis should be placed on Make in India as well as partnerships in defence, aviation and space. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit France on July 13-14. He will attend the July 14 parade in Paris as a guest of honor on July 14. He is also expected to have a roundtable with CEOs during his visit. The Indian Embassy in France had organized the India-France Business Summit on April 11, followed by a CEO lunch with the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Abroad Olivier Becht. The business forum was organized to mark the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. France has also become a major source of foreign direct investment for India and is the 11th largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative FDI inflow of $10.54 billion from April 2000 to March 2023. There are more of 1,000 French companies in India in various sectors, including defence, ITES, consultancy, engineering services and heavy industries. Bilateral trade between the two countries is said to have doubled over the past decade. In FY23, India’s exports to France increased nearly 14.6% year-on-year to $7.6 billion, while imports slightly decreased by 0.16% to reach $5.7 billion.

