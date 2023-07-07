Why Donald Trump’s supporters tolerate his lies | Paul Fanlund





Lying in politics may seem like an unusual topic around the Fourth of July, but in fact, it’s fitting to remember what the late John Patrick Hunter did on July 4, 1951.

Hunter, then the Capital Times’ newest reporter, was tasked with generating a creative story idea during that vacation.

The early 1950s was a time when US Senator Joseph McCarthy, a Republican from Wisconsin’s Fox River Valley,’s anti-Communist crusade was based on lies. Communists were all around us, he claimed without evidence. Hundreds, he said, worked in the US State Department. Others, he said, ran the Cape Times.

To measure the general paranoia of that time, Hunter dug up the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights and created a petition which he then asked people celebrating the holiday in Vilas Park to sign.

Of the 112 people Hunter interviewed, 111 refused, most fearing the self-proclaimed Patriotism Police of the time. Hunter had his story. It made national headlines, and then-President Harry Truman made reference to it in a speech. The rest, as they say, is history.

Until recent years, this Red Scare period of lies and deceit seemed safe in the dustbin of what we thought was irreplaceable history.

Yet here we are.

The blatant lie that elevated McCarthy is once again commonplace in Republican politics, standard operating procedure in Donald Trump’s America. Of all the reasons to worry about the future of the country, it is the refusal of seemingly reasonable people to dismiss obvious lies that can be the most frightening.

OK, you conservatives out there, we get it. Many of you lament that the America of your youth, when straight white Christian men dominated, is changing, and so is your expectation of a reliable, old-fashioned economy. But come on, do you really believe Trump was cheated out of a second term? In poll after poll, the majority of Republicans do.

In this context, I was intrigued by a very academic New York Times essay recently titled: This Is Why Trump Lies Like There’s No Tomorrow. In it, columnist Thomas Edsall quoted a series of researchers explaining why lying works, or at least is tolerated.

Four specific and overlapping theories resonated:

The lie as a weapon of war

This theory is that Trump supporters believe in an absolute common good and lies to achieve this should be tolerated.

We are prone to dividing into competitive groups, largely for the purpose of allocating resources, Jeremy Adam Smith wrote in a Scientific American article during Trump’s presidency.

People can be compassionate, prosocial, empathetic, generous, honest in their group, and aggressively antisocial towards outgroups. When we divide people into groups, we open the door to competition, dehumanization, violence, and socially sanctioned deception.

If Trump’s lies aren’t considered character failures but rather weapons of war, Smith said it’s easier to see why Trump supporters see him as effective. From this point of view, (Trumps) lying is a feature, not a bug.

Lying also consistent with Trump’s cult appeal

A related theory is that supporters tolerate Trump’s lies because they are strongly drawn to orthodoxy, two Danish political scientists, Antoine Marie and Michael Bang Petersen, have concluded.

Reading their analysis, the concept of sect comes to mind.

You would think, they wrote, that people would favor belief-forming systems that prioritize accuracy and change the way they think in the face of convincing evidence and arguments. Instead, Trump supporters have what researchers call hypersensitive dispositions to detect threat, especially from human outgroups. These same people then mobilize against groups they see as rivals, they write.

Lying as a tactic to simply win the moment

Another analysis posits that Trump is focused solely on winning in the moment, such as during the recent CNN town hall in which the moderator unsuccessfully tried to follow Trump’s real-time stream of lies.

Dan McAdams, professor of psychology at Northwestern University, wrote this about Trump’s approach: The truth is actually all it takes to win the moment, moment by moment, battle by battle as a he episodic man, stripped of any long-term story to make sense of his life, struggles to win the moment.

Among the many reasons Trump supporters excuse his lie is that they, like Trump himself, don’t really hold him to the standards that human beings are held to. And that’s because many of his supporters, like Trump himself, don’t see him as a person, he looks more like a primal force or a superhero, more than a person, but less than a nobody too.

Lying reflects the depth of anger

Another factor is the depth of anger among many Trump supporters. Anger, it seems, encourages deception.

Jeremy Yip of Georgetown and Maurice Schweitzer of the University of Pennsylvania demonstrated through a series of experiments that, they said: Anger promotes the use of self-serving deception. The decision to engage in self-serving deception balances concern for self (i.e., self-interest) and concern for others (i.e., empathy). The more people care about themselves and the less about others, the more likely they are to be deceptive.

When individuals feel angry, they continued, they are more likely to deceive others. We find that angry individuals are less concerned about the well-being of others and, therefore, more likely to display self-serving unethical behavior. In all of our studies, we link casual anger to self-serving deception.

In conclusion

These theories intertwine more or less like this: Many Trump supporters have become so angry and alienated that they act like part of a cult. They see this as a time of war, a time to be fought day to day by a superhero who uses lies as an acceptable weapon.

In 1951, in Vilas Park, an insurance agent named Wentworth A. Millar was the only person to sign the Hunters’ petition.

Of course, I will sign the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights, he told Hunter. We have never been closer to losing what they represent than we are today.

So far.

